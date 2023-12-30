GFF KFC Elite League Cup champions to be decided January 1

Latest update December 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 30, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Get ready for the highly anticipated Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Cup final, scheduled for January 1 at the Eve Leary ground in Kingston. The event, initially postponed due to the GFF Congress election and the recent tragic helicopter accident involving our Servicemen, promises a thrilling spectacle as two formidable teams vie for the KFC Elite League 2023/2024 championship.
In this pinnacle matchup, Guyana Defence Force Football Club (GDF FC) will face off against Western Tigers FC, each eager to claim the coveted title. GDF FC enters the final with an impeccable record from the group stage, boasting four wins in as many matches and sitting at the summit of Group A with 12 points. On the other side of the pitch, Western Tigers FC, with three wins and a loss in their four matches, leads Group B with 9 points, a +10 Goals Difference, and an aggregate of 4 goals.
Throughout the tournament, top Guyanese clubs, including Santos, Fruta Conquerors, Milerock, Den Amstel, Victoria Kings, and Ann’s Grove, fiercely battled for the prestigious cup title. Sponsored by Bharry Restaurant Incorporated through the KFC franchise, the action kicks off at 6:00pm with an exciting third-place playoff featuring Buxton United FC and the Guyana Police Force FC, promising exhilarating action from the very first whistle.
As the competition intensifies, fans can anticipate witnessing the ultimate victor claim the top cash prize of $1.5 million, while the runner-up secures a $1 million second-place reward following the thrilling final showdown. Additionally, the third and fourth-place clubs will be awarded cash prizes of $500,000 and $250,000, respectively.
