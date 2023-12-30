Four firms submit bids for Amaila Falls Project

Kaieteur News – Four local and international firms have submitted proposals for the 165 megawatts (MW) Amaila Falls Hydropower project that is scheduled to begin in 2027.

This was revealed on Friday during the opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

The four firms are Rialma out of Brazil; China International Water and Electric Corporation out of Beijing, China; CH4 Guyana Inc. out of Guyana; and OECGE WORLAY, a joint venture of companies from Guyana, Brazil, and United States of America.

A Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued by the Office of the Prime Minister in the local newspapers and the Government of Guyana is seeking investors for a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model.

In the RFP, the government said generation for the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc, will be largely derived in the future from two large projects including the Amaila and Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project that will come on stream by 2027 and 2025, respectively.

According to the advertisement, the power generated at the Amaila project will integrate and expand the national grid, to include Linden. The Amaila-Linden-Georgetown transmission voltage will be 230 KV and connect to the national GPL Control Center at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

It was also stated that interested companies were expected to submit a proposal for a hydro dam with a design to deliver at least 165 MW and transmission lines and sub-stations. This revised RFP follows a 2021 RFP based on a combined project (Hydro and transmission lines) under either a BOOT or Design-Build- Finance (DB-F) option.

According to the RFP, the scope of work includes generation of at least 165 MW of power through an installed hydro dam, plant, and related works, as well as the creation of a 23 square KM storage reservoir consistent with the Environmental Reports and studies and prior permitting.

On the transmission aspect of the project, the contractor will be required to implement a double-circuit 230 KV Line from (a) Amaila to Linden (b) Linden to Georgetown and finally 230 KV Substations at (a) Amaila and (b) Linden, to integrate with GPL’s Control Center and 230 KV sub-station at Eccles using part of the “old Amaila” 230 KV transmission corridor from Garden of Eden to Eccles.

Additionally, the contractor will be expected to carry out the necessary upgrades and completion of roads and bridges to the site, as may be appropriate, taking into account, existing and planned work including the Linden-Mabura Road upgrade. Lastly, the RFP stated that contractors must assume all geo-technical risks including guarantees relating to the structure of the reservoir, dam, and transmission towers.

Kaieteur News had reported in October that during a press conference, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was keen to note that government plans to re-invite proposals for a BOOT model to avoid upfront costs.

“Yes, it would be, we made that clear from the beginning, that’s why we terminated the engagement with the Chinese (last year) because they won it on a BOOT arrangement and then they wanted to transform it to an EPC and we said no. We don’t want to own the plant, we will buy the power,” the VP had stated.