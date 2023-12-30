Fire destroys Chinese supermarket at Puruni Landing

Latest update December 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A Chinese General Store located at Puruni Landing, Region Seven was on Friday destroyed by fire and several others affected.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement said that the fire reportedly started in a generator room adjacent to the Chinese supermarket and subsequently spread to nearby structures, affecting seven buildings.

Dr. Semple (only name given), a doctor attached to the Puruni Health Centre, told Kaieteur News that after the fire started, it spread rapidly prompting residents to spring into action to douse the fire. They used water pumps and other mining equipment to contain the blaze since the nearest fire station is located some three hours away.

Scenes from the fire

Scenes from the fire

“The residents contained the fire but couldn’t extinguish it completely. So, while they prevented it from spreading even further, it had to be left to “burn out.” Fortunately, no one was hurt. The swift thinking and actions of the residents are praised, since the area doesn’t have a fire station…the closest one is 2-3 hours away in Bartica and it would have taken them a while to get here. If they had to cross with the pontoon that may have taken a little longer,” Dr. Semple said.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman Kenneth Williams, in a statement said that “The R.D.C. notes with alarm the devastating fire that has caused tremendous economic havoc in our mining community of Puruni.”

Williams said that police and fire officials were dispatched to the area to conduct their investigations.

“We sympathize with the business owners and remain grateful to brave men and women who assisted to control the blaze,” the Regional Chairman said.

A video circulating on social media showed thick billowing black smoke and raging flames emanating from the building as persons were hastily moving around to have the fire contained.

Investigations are ongoing.

