Crabwood Creek shallow grave murder: Duo remanded to prison

Kaieteur News – Amir Nazirullah and Bharat Persaud, the two men accused of killing 37-year-old Gowcharran Persaud and burying his body in a shallow grave have been remanded for the murder. Both men of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice made their first court appearance on Wednesday before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh virtually at the Number 51 Magistrates’ Court.

Nazirullah, a fisherman, and Persaud a security guard are accused of killing the labourer on December 16, 2023, at Crabwood Creek. The men were not required to plead to the indictable offence. Nazirullah was represented by attorney Mursuline Bacchus while Bharrat was unrepresented.

Kaieteur News reported that Gowcharran went missing on December 16, 2023, and his body was found in a shallow grave in the Crabwood Creek backlands under some debris. According to police, a report was made of an incident involving Persaud and two other men in the backlands. A search party was formed by police and relatives to look for him, but he could not be found.

The search for him continued until his body was found in a shallow grave three days later. Persaud’s body bore multiple wounds suggesting that his death was not natural. Persaud’s body was identified by his cousin, Keerat Kassim. Kassim identified him by the tattoo on his left hand and face.

A post-mortem examination performed on Gowcharran’s body revealed that he died from incised wounds to the head and neck due to gunshot injuries. The autopsy was conducted by government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Nazirullah and Persaud were arrested on December 17, 2023.

The case was transferred to the Springlands Magistrates’ Court.