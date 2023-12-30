Blackbox of crashed GDF chopper sent to U.S.; special investigator assigned – Edghill

Kaieteur News – Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill has appointed a special investigator to probe the deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of five Guyana Defence Force (GDF) servicemen.

On Friday, during his end of year press conference, hosted at the Ministry’s Wight’s Lane, Kingston, Georgetown boardroom, the Minister revealed that the Blackbox of the chopper has been sent to the United States (US).

The Minister said, “I as Minister of Public Works under the Civil Aviation Act of 2018 have fulfilled my obligations in appointing an accident/ incident investigator.”

Edghill said last week, he approved for the investigator to travel to the US to transport and deliver the Blackbox to the National Transportation and Safety Board. “The Blackbox (was sent) so that the readings of that Blackbox would be able to inform the investigation [team] as it relates to what happened,” he said.

The Minister also noted that the investigator is pursuing information as it relates to the weather from specialists and other data sources to inform the probe. Upon completion of the investigation, Edghill said the report will be handed over to him.

Meanwhile, the Minister was asked by reporters for specifics on the mission of the GDF servicemen when he explained that they were on a “command mission” transporting military personnel. While responding to further follow-ups on the matter, the Minister noted these would be revealed upon completion of the investigation.

On December 6, 2023, the Bell 412 helicopter lifted off from Camp Ayanganna with the seven servicemen on board, flown by pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Co-Pilot Lieutenant Andio Michael Crawford, flight engineer, Corporal Dwayne Jackson and the four passengers, Brigadier (Ret’d) Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan.

The men were reportedly heading to Arau located close to Venezuelan Border in the Cuyuni District, Region Seven to visit soldiers stationed there but stopped halfway the journey to fuel up at Olive Creek, Region Seven.

Shortly after taking off, the helicopter disappeared. GDF said that it was around 11:20hrs that an Emergency Locater Transmitter (ELT) signal was sent off from the chopper.

Search and rescue teams would later learn that only two of their colleagues Lieutenant Andio Michael Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson survived a crash, while Brigadier (Ret’d) Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan perished.