Tournament reaches its quarter-finals phase on Saturday

Latest update December 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 29, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Tournament, which is the initiative of His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali vision of “ONE GUYANA” bringing Guyanese of all ethnicity to come together as one using sports as a vehicle to help in achieving this objective, has reached its quarterfinal phase.
Playing at the PPP-C Linden office compound, action continues tomorrow Saturday from 19:00hrs with several matches.
The tournament, which got underway on December 8, 2023, is scheduled to be completed on Sunday January 7, 2024 inside the PPP-C Linden office compound and is being organized and coordinated by Mr. Aubrey “Shanghai” Major and Mr. Collin “BL” Aaron in a Round-Robin / Knockout format with the participation of 24 Male and 8 Female teams.
The King segment, divided into eight groups of three teams with two teams qualifying for the knockout phase, while the Queen segment having the teams playing each other and the top four qualifying for the Semi-Finals.
The King of the Sand has reached its quarter-finals phase and Saturday’s match-ups will see: – At – 19:30hrs – Pro Baller vs DC Ballers
– 20:20hrs – Gorillas vs YMCA
– 21:10hrs – LA Ballers vs Presidential
– 22:00hrs – High Flyers vs Platinum
While the Queen of the Sand final group match opens proceedings at 19:00hrs with Hururu vs Rockstone.
The tournament continues for both categories on Wednesday January 3, 2024 with the Semifinals and the Grand Finale to crown His Excellency The President – KING and QUEEN of the SAND event on Saturday January 6, 2024.
