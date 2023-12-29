Rounds 3 & 4 to continue on January 6 and 7, 2024

DCB/Sawh Voltcom Construction Inc./Precision Service Center Inc. Inter-Association Senior T20 Blast

Kaieteur Sports – Raymon Perez and Shemroy Barrington’s half-centuries coupled with Ariel Tilku’s 4-wicket haul, highlighted round two of the Demerara Cricket Board/Sawh Voltcom Construction Inc./Precision Service Center Inc. Inter-Association Senior T20 Blast.

Outstanding performances from former West Indies Under-19 player Perez, former national opener Barrington and Everest fast bowler Tilku were among the highlights of the previous rounds played at Lusignan Sports Club Ground, East Coast Demerara.

Game one was contested between Georgetown Panthers and Upper Demerara Scorpions with GT Panthers prevailing over their opponent by 39 runs. Playing under scorching heat with a vocal crowd, Perez (63) and Barrington (53) blasted the ball all over the park with an opening partnership of 110 in 12 overs.

However, once separated, Tilku ran through the batting line up with only former West Indies all-rounder Chris Barnwell offering resistance, making 21. Tilku ended with 4 for 10 and got support from Nickosie Barker with 3 for 20.

The Scorpions, in reply, started in a rush with the bulky opener Joshua Wade slamming 42 runs of just 22 balls. After he was bowled by his GCC Club-mate Devon Lord, only Gabriel McDonald and Judell McAllister with 20 and 17 runs respectively put up any resistance. Pacer Renaldo Ali-Mohamed took 3 wickets for 33 runs and Lord with 3 for 21 did the damage for the Panthers.

Game 2 saw East Coast Canje Pheasants losing to West Demerara Jaguars by 4 wickets with 3 balls to spare. Batting first, the Canje Pheasants made 139 for 8 off their allotted overs with national youth player Nicholas Shiopersaud making 36, Karamchan Persaud 23, former West Indies opener Rajendra Chandrika 21, Dominic Glasgow 18 not out, Robin Williams 16 and Vishwanauth Ramlakhan 12 were the main scorers.

Bowling for the Jaguars, Aryan Persaud, skipper Akshaya Persaud, national youth player Nityanand Mathura and Nkosi Major took 2 wickets apiece. Chasing 140 for victory, the pendulum swung both sides before the Jaguars reached their target. Sheldon Alexander played a crucial innings of 40 not out.

He got support from national all-rounder Richie Loaknauth and Narendra Persaud scoring 27 each and Akshaya Persaud 22. Bowling for the East Coast team, Berbice senior player Nigel Deodat took 3 for 22 and Khan 2 for 33.

The tournament, the first of its kind for over a decade, is sponsored by Sawh Voltcom Construction Inc. (SVC) which was established in the USA. They now bring their enormous experience to Guyana in the field of construction (residential, commercial, and medical).

Precision Service Center Inc. is located at Lot 'Y' Area 'B' Good Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara.