Latest update December 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Retraction

Dec 29, 2023 News, Retraction

Kaieteur News – In our Wednesday December 27 edition we published a story titled “Gross Mismanagement of $26.42M Timehri wharf project, Agri. Ministry fired contractor”,

Kaieteur News would like to retract the headline. While the project was in the sum of $26.420 Million only $3.963 Million was disbursed to the contractor before the Ministry of Agriculture terminated the project in August of 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ONE CHRISTMAS WISH

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Showdown on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun

Showdown on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun

Dec 29, 2023

…Set to be a battle of the sexes Kaieteur Sports – The biggest social event on the sporting calendar in the country on New Year’s Day, the SINOTRUK Classic Horserace Meet will be at...
Read More
Tournament reaches its quarter-finals phase on Saturday

Tournament reaches its quarter-finals phase on...

Dec 29, 2023

Back Circle claim Inaugural ‘Million Dollar Baby’ Street-ball title

Back Circle claim Inaugural ‘Million Dollar...

Dec 29, 2023

GFF Elite League Promotional Playoffs semi-finals set for today

GFF Elite League Promotional Playoffs semi-finals...

Dec 29, 2023

Banks DIH GT Beer five overs 7-a-side Tapeball Cricket set for Berbice

Banks DIH GT Beer five overs 7-a-side Tapeball...

Dec 29, 2023

Rounds 3 & 4 to continue on January 6 and 7, 2024

Rounds 3 & 4 to continue on January 6 and 7,...

Dec 29, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana has blundered

    Kaieteur News – Guyana has blundered by allowing plans for a British warship, H.M.S Trent, to come to Guyana. It is... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]