Latest update December 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 29, 2023 News, Retraction
Kaieteur News – In our Wednesday December 27 edition we published a story titled “Gross Mismanagement of $26.42M Timehri wharf project, Agri. Ministry fired contractor”,
Kaieteur News would like to retract the headline. While the project was in the sum of $26.420 Million only $3.963 Million was disbursed to the contractor before the Ministry of Agriculture terminated the project in August of 2023.
ONE CHRISTMAS WISH
Dec 29, 2023…Set to be a battle of the sexes Kaieteur Sports – The biggest social event on the sporting calendar in the country on New Year’s Day, the SINOTRUK Classic Horserace Meet will be at...
Dec 29, 2023
Dec 29, 2023
Dec 29, 2023
Dec 29, 2023
Dec 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – Guyana has blundered by allowing plans for a British warship, H.M.S Trent, to come to Guyana. It is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]