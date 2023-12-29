Retraction

Kaieteur News – In our Wednesday December 27 edition we published a story titled “Gross Mismanagement of $26.42M Timehri wharf project, Agri. Ministry fired contractor”,

Kaieteur News would like to retract the headline. While the project was in the sum of $26.420 Million only $3.963 Million was disbursed to the contractor before the Ministry of Agriculture terminated the project in August of 2023.