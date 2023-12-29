NIS driver on $500K bail for causing death by dangerous driving

Kaieteur News – Forty-four-year-old Dwayne Williams, a driver attached to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), was placed on $500,000 bail for allegedly causing the death of 29-year-old Daniel McCalmon by dangerous driving on December 18, 2023 on the Montrose Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

On December 22, Williams, of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha George. He pleaded not guilty to the charge which states that on December 18, he drove motor pick-up bearing registration PAD 1720, owned by the NIS, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of McCalmon of West La Penitence, Georgetown.

Magistrate George granted bail and the matter was adjourned to December 29, 2024.

The accident occurred at about 22:00 hours on Monday December 18. It was reported that the NIS pick-up was proceeding west on the southern carriageway of the Montrose Public Road at a fast rate and whilst in the process of negotiating a left turn, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the centre median of the road.

As a result, the vehicle ended up on the northern carriageway and struck McCalmon, who was carrying out roadwork alongside the northern carriageway. Following the collision, McCalmon was dragged by the vehicle on the northern carriageway and in the process collided with another pick-up, bearing registration GMM 8060, which was proceeding east on the northern driving lane; both vehicles sustained extensive damage before coming to a halt.

McCalmon, who was pinned under the NIS vehicle, was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was examined by a doctor, who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The police conducted a breathalyzer test on Williams, and it showed readings of .068 and .071 micrograms respectively; above the legal limit.