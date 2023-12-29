Linden fire victims died of smoke inhalation

Latest update December 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 29, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Post-mortem examinations conducted on the three females who perished in a fire on Christmas morning at Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, revealed that they died as a result of smoke inhalation.
This is according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who related that Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh on Wednesday performed post-mortem examinations with dissection on the bodies at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary.
This publication had reported that a fire of unknown origin on Christmas Day gutted a house and claimed the lives of three persons.
Dead are 30-year-old Zella Kezia Lawrence, a registered nurse attached to the Linden Hospital Complex, 16-year-old Angelique Lawrence, a student of Golden Grove Secondary School and 8-year-old Ronika Lawrence.
The Guyana Fire Service (GSF) said that firefighters from the Linden Fire Station responded promptly to the fire at Lot 2692 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden at about 02:05hrs on Christmas morning. The GFS said the building was a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by Veronica Headley and occupied by Nurse Lawrence and her two nieces.
Upon arrival at the scene, immediate action by firefighters resulted in the containment of the blaze to the bottom floor of the building. The agency noted that one sofa set, 4 meters of ceiling, along with a quantity of clothing, were destroyed.
The GFS had stated that the Fire Prevention officials are conducting thorough investigations to determine the origin of the fire.
ONE CHRISTMAS WISH
Dec 29, 2023…Set to be a battle of the sexes Kaieteur Sports – The biggest social event on the sporting calendar in the country on New Year’s Day, the SINOTRUK Classic Horserace Meet will be at...
Dec 29, 2023
Dec 29, 2023
Dec 29, 2023
Dec 29, 2023
Dec 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – Guyana has blundered by allowing plans for a British warship, H.M.S Trent, to come to Guyana. It is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]