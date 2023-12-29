Linden fire victims died of smoke inhalation

Kaieteur News – Post-mortem examinations conducted on the three females who perished in a fire on Christmas morning at Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, revealed that they died as a result of smoke inhalation.

This is according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who related that Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh on Wednesday performed post-mortem examinations with dissection on the bodies at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary.

This publication had reported that a fire of unknown origin on Christmas Day gutted a house and claimed the lives of three persons.

Dead are 30-year-old Zella Kezia Lawrence, a registered nurse attached to the Linden Hospital Complex, 16-year-old Angelique Lawrence, a student of Golden Grove Secondary School and 8-year-old Ronika Lawrence.

The Guyana Fire Service (GSF) said that firefighters from the Linden Fire Station responded promptly to the fire at Lot 2692 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden at about 02:05hrs on Christmas morning. The GFS said the building was a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by Veronica Headley and occupied by Nurse Lawrence and her two nieces.

Upon arrival at the scene, immediate action by firefighters resulted in the containment of the blaze to the bottom floor of the building. The agency noted that one sofa set, 4 meters of ceiling, along with a quantity of clothing, were destroyed.

The GFS had stated that the Fire Prevention officials are conducting thorough investigations to determine the origin of the fire.