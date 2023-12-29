Cook-up rice is a tradition

Kaieteur News – Old Year’s Night is just a few days, or rather nights away. Back in de day, people used to either go out partying or to Church or to both.

Dem boys seh, back in de days, people had two choices fuh ring in de new year: either yuh deh in church feeling holy or yuh deh pon de dance floor shaking it off. But if yuh wallet been a lil’ light, no problem. Yuh could always count on a pot of cook-up rice heating up de yard.

When yuh couldn’t afford fuh buss out partying, yuh had one solid fallback – cook-up rice at home. But now, it look like dis Guyanese tradition slipping away like sand through we fingers. Cook-up rice, dat golden pot of love, deh pon every Guyanese table like pepper sauce.. Dis ain’t just a dish; dis is we culture, we vibes, we unity served hot and steamy.

But now, look what happening. Instead of the familiar scent of cook-up rice wafting through de air, people eyeing fancy menus, forgetting where de real flavor deh. New Year’s Eve turning into some fancy affair with bow-tied politicians, big Balls, and fireworks lighting up de sky. We want de simple ting back, man. No need fuh all dis fancy show. Bring back de pots bubbling with cook-up rice. We don’t want to lose dat connection, dat feeling of coming together over a pot bubbling with tradition. . Remember de joy of sharing a meal, feeling de warmth of friends and family with every mouthful.

Talk Half! Leff Half!