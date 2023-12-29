Back Circle claim Inaugural ‘Million Dollar Baby’ Street-ball title

– Sparta Boss settle for 3rd place

Kaieteur Sports – Georgetown’s fervor for street football hit a fever pitch as Back Circle Football team claimed a resounding victory in the thrilling finale of the first ever ‘Million Dollar Baby’ Street-ball Championship. The Wayne “Harry” Griffith organised event, staged under the night sky at the Soesdyke Tarmac, witnessed a display of raw talent and sheer determination as Back Circle emerged victorious over Timehri in a gripping clash.

The East Ruimveldt powerhouse left an indelible mark, dominating the field with a convincing 4-1 triumph, much to the delight of an electrifying crowd that had gathered to witness the spectacle. Their stellar performance secured not only the championship trophy but also a substantial $700,000 first-place prize, underscoring their undeniable prowess in the realm of street football.

Selwyn Williams, the esteemed captain, etched his name into the annals of the tournament’s history by not only leading his team to victory but also earning the prestigious title of the final’s Most Valuable Player (MVP). Williams’ exceptional contributions on the field undoubtedly played a pivotal role in Back Circle’s commanding win, earning him well-deserved accolades and recognition.

Meanwhile, in the battle for third place, Sparta Boss exhibited sheer dominance, securing a resounding 4-0 victory over Touches. This triumph propelled Sparta Boss to claim the third-place spot, accompanied by a commendable prize of $200,000 and a trophy. Touches, while valiant in their efforts, walked away with the fourth-place accolade and a prize of $50,000.

The tournament culminated in an exhilarating celebration of skill, teamwork, and passion for the sport, with Back Circle’s emphatic victory standing as a testament to their unwavering commitment and exceptional talent on the street football stage.