Latest update December 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Back Circle claim Inaugural ‘Million Dollar Baby’ Street-ball title

Dec 29, 2023 Sports

– Sparta Boss settle for 3rd place

Kaieteur Sports – Georgetown’s fervor for street football hit a fever pitch as Back Circle Football team claimed a resounding victory in the thrilling finale of the first ever ‘Million Dollar Baby’ Street-ball Championship. The Wayne “Harry” Griffith organised event, staged under the night sky at the Soesdyke Tarmac, witnessed a display of raw talent and sheer determination as Back Circle emerged victorious over Timehri in a gripping clash.

Back Circle captain Selwyn Williams collecting championship trophy from a tournament representative.

Back Circle captain Selwyn Williams collecting championship trophy from a tournament representative.

The East Ruimveldt powerhouse left an indelible mark, dominating the field with a convincing 4-1 triumph, much to the delight of an electrifying crowd that had gathered to witness the spectacle. Their stellar performance secured not only the championship trophy but also a substantial $700,000 first-place prize, underscoring their undeniable prowess in the realm of street football.

Selwyn Williams, the esteemed captain, etched his name into the annals of the tournament’s history by not only leading his team to victory but also earning the prestigious title of the final’s Most Valuable Player (MVP). Williams’ exceptional contributions on the field undoubtedly played a pivotal role in Back Circle’s commanding win, earning him well-deserved accolades and recognition.

Meanwhile, in the battle for third place, Sparta Boss exhibited sheer dominance, securing a resounding 4-0 victory over Touches. This triumph propelled Sparta Boss to claim the third-place spot, accompanied by a commendable prize of $200,000 and a trophy. Touches, while valiant in their efforts, walked away with the fourth-place accolade and a prize of $50,000.

The tournament culminated in an exhilarating celebration of skill, teamwork, and passion for the sport, with Back Circle’s emphatic victory standing as a testament to their unwavering commitment and exceptional talent on the street football stage.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ONE CHRISTMAS WISH

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Showdown on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun

Showdown on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun

Dec 29, 2023

…Set to be a battle of the sexes Kaieteur Sports – The biggest social event on the sporting calendar in the country on New Year’s Day, the SINOTRUK Classic Horserace Meet will be at...
Read More
Tournament reaches its quarter-finals phase on Saturday

Tournament reaches its quarter-finals phase on...

Dec 29, 2023

Back Circle claim Inaugural ‘Million Dollar Baby’ Street-ball title

Back Circle claim Inaugural ‘Million Dollar...

Dec 29, 2023

GFF Elite League Promotional Playoffs semi-finals set for today

GFF Elite League Promotional Playoffs semi-finals...

Dec 29, 2023

Banks DIH GT Beer five overs 7-a-side Tapeball Cricket set for Berbice

Banks DIH GT Beer five overs 7-a-side Tapeball...

Dec 29, 2023

Rounds 3 & 4 to continue on January 6 and 7, 2024

Rounds 3 & 4 to continue on January 6 and 7,...

Dec 29, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana has blundered

    Kaieteur News – Guyana has blundered by allowing plans for a British warship, H.M.S Trent, to come to Guyana. It is... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]