Times are changing!

Kaieteur News – ‘Tis the season for change, my dear readers! Once upon a time, the newspapers used to proudly declare de arrival of de first newborn on Christmas Day. De baby and her mother’s pictures used to grace de front pages of the newspapers.

But now in the age of social media and brevity, we are reduced to a mere tally of newborns—no names, no details, just a stark number as if babies were delivered by an algorithm, not by doting parents. Remember the days when June was synonymous with weddings, and when “I dos” echoed all around. December used to be a similar month for weddings. But deses days yuh have more people watching Home Alone movies than tying nuptials.

Times are changing. The traditional churches that once overflowed with fervent worshippers during the holidays have found themselves in competition with the bars and nightclubs. It seems the path to salvation has been rerouted.

Remember those beloved and memorable staff Christmas parties that would keep the tongues of gossip wagging all year around. De corporate Grinch has stolen that joy too. De bosses decide dem must have exclusive gatherings of dem friends. Now is mainly VIP-only soirees.

Yet, in this whirlwind of change, some things endure like de glitter clinging stubbornly to some dresses. The spirit of caring and sharing persists, as does the joy of exchanging good cheer. Even if our celebrations have been hijacked by the elites and Christmas weddings relegated to second fiddle , the true essence of Christmas remains untouched.

So, as we exit the holidays, let’s cling to thread of human connection and the enduring warmth of togetherness that comes with the holidays. These are the things that truly makes Christmas special. Cheers to the fading holidays and to welcoming in the new bouncing babies of the New Year, with the hope that at least this year, we will learn of their names and that of their parents.

Talk Half! Leff Half!