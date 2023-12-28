Latest update December 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Times are changing!

Dec 28, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – ‘Tis the season for change, my dear readers! Once upon a time, the newspapers used to proudly declare de arrival of de first newborn on Christmas Day. De baby and her mother’s pictures used to grace de front pages of the newspapers.

But now in the age of social media and brevity, we are reduced to a mere tally of newborns—no names, no details, just a stark number as if babies were delivered by an algorithm, not by doting parents. Remember the days when June was synonymous with weddings, and when “I dos” echoed  all around. December used to be a similar month for weddings. But deses days yuh have more people watching Home Alone movies than tying nuptials.

Times are changing. The traditional churches that once overflowed with fervent worshippers during the holidays have found themselves in competition with the bars and nightclubs. It seems the path to salvation has been rerouted.

Remember those beloved and memorable staff Christmas parties that would keep the tongues of gossip wagging all year around.  De corporate Grinch has stolen that joy too.  De bosses decide dem must have exclusive gatherings of dem friends. Now is mainly VIP-only soirees.

Yet, in this whirlwind of change, some things endure like de glitter clinging stubbornly to some dresses. The spirit of caring and sharing persists, as does the joy of exchanging good cheer. Even if our celebrations have been hijacked by the elites and Christmas weddings relegated to second fiddle , the true essence of Christmas remains untouched.

So, as we exit the holidays, let’s cling to thread of human connection and the enduring warmth of togetherness that comes with the holidays. These are the things that truly makes Christmas special. Cheers to the fading holidays and to welcoming in the new bouncing babies of the New Year, with the hope that at least this year, we will learn of their names and that of their parents.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ONE CHRISTMAS WISH

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Monedderlust, Beacon (Georgetown) and Slingerz Football Clubs lead groups after Christmas weekend action in GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff

Monedderlust, Beacon (Georgetown) and Slingerz Football Clubs lead...

Dec 28, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Promotional Playoff concluded its Christmas weekend action with Monedderlust, Beacon and Slingerz football clubs top of...
Read More
Michael Holding hits out at hypocrite and spineless ICC for stopping Usman Khawaja

Michael Holding hits out at hypocrite and...

Dec 28, 2023

Cummins changes the day after Shafique and Masood hint at dominance

Cummins changes the day after Shafique and Masood...

Dec 28, 2023

Camille’s Academy of Soesdyke capture School Girls Windball Cricket title

Camille’s Academy of Soesdyke capture...

Dec 28, 2023

‘The Rest’ reign supreme as Darren Benjamin brace leads Stabroek Ballers to another Title

‘The Rest’ reign supreme as Darren Benjamin...

Dec 27, 2023

Candidate Master Khan seals off 2023 with national chess title 

Candidate Master Khan seals off 2023 with...

Dec 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo does not get it!

    Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News recently published an article that irked Second Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo. The article... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]