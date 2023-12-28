Police find gun, ammo in ‘salt bag’ on Xmas Eve

Kaieteur News – While responding to a report on Sunday, two police ranks found a12-guage shotgun along with ammunition in a salt bag off the Morowah Trail in Region Seven.

According to reports, on Christmas Eve Day around 13:45hrs, the two ranks, who left the Regional Division police station to respond to a report of an alleged wounding, observed the man walking on the Morowah Trail with a white ‘salt bag’ in his hands.

Upon seeing the ranks, the man reportedly ran into some nearby bushes. The police reported that they gave chase and while running, the man dropped the bag and made good his escape further into the bushes.

On inspecting the bag, the ranks found the 12-gauge shotgun along with eight 12-gauge cartridges. The weapon’s serial number and maker’s name were both filed off. The ranks said they combed the area for the suspect but their efforts proved futile.

The firearm and ammunition were lodged at the police station. An investigation is ongoing.