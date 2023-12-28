Monedderlust, Beacon (Georgetown) and Slingerz Football Clubs lead groups after Christmas weekend action in GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff

Latest update December 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Promotional Playoff concluded its Christmas weekend action with Monedderlust, Beacon and Slingerz football clubs top of Groups A, B, and C, respectively.
On Christmas Day, Georgetown’s Beacon triumphed over Tabatinga in a thrilling 5-3 showdown, while Winners Connection claimed a walkover, bagging three points and three goals due to Dominators’ absence.
At the Eve Leary Sports Ground in Kingston, Georgetown, Anthony Abrams set the tone with a stunning goal a mere two minutes into the match, matched swiftly by Tabatinga’s Deivison DaSilva’s goal in the 3rd minute, leading to a halftime deadlock.
However, Beacon surged in the second half with Abrams showcasing remarkable prowess, netting three goals in the 41st, 50th and 53rd minutes, while Keon Douglas sealed the deal with a 70th minute fifth goal.
Despite Tabatinga’s spirited efforts at a comeback, with another goal from DaSilva in the 75th minute and a strike from Victor Peres in the 85th minute, Beacon’s dominant second-half display secured their victory.
Georgetown’s Beacon is top of Group B with two wins and six points, an undefeated streak. Tabatinga is close behind with three points from one win and one loss, while Herstelling Raiders have yet to secure a point after two games, positioning them at the bottom of the group standings.
Meanwhile, Monedderlust is poised to face off against Buxton Stars on December 27 at the Number Five Village Ground in Berbice, aiming to maintain their position at the summit of Group A.
Currently leading with one win and three points, Monedderlust holds the top spot. Buxton Stars secured a draw in their initial game, claiming one point, while Beacons (Bartica) have yet to notch a point after playing two matches Slingerz maintains their dominant position atop Group C, clinching two consecutive wins and accumulating six points. Their recent victory, a hard-fought 1-0 triumph against Winners Connection on December 23, was sealed by Clive Nobrega’s goal in the 39th minute, solidifying their place at the summit.
Following closely behind is Winners Connection with six points from two victories, while Dominiators is yet to put points on the board.
GFF Competition Directory Troy Peters said the teams showed remarkable determination during the Christmas weekend solidifying their positions ahead of the upcoming semifinal round of the league.
“The teams exhibited an inspiring level of determination over the Christmas weekend, fortifying their standings in the groups as we move towards the pivotal semifinals on December 29 and final on January 1, 2024. Anticipation is high for what promises to be a riveting culmination to this tournament.”
The GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff commenced on December 17 with nine victorious teams from the Member Associations’ Leagues fervently competing for a coveted spot in the prestigious Elite League Season Six, scheduled for 2024.
Participating clubs are Beacons (Bartica Football Association), Beacons (Georgetown Football Association), Buxton Stars (East Coast Demerara Football Association), Dartmouth (Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association), Herstelling Raiders (East Bank Demerara Football Association), Monnederlust (Berbice Football Association), Slingerz (West Demerara Football Association), Tabatinga (Rupununi Football Association), and Winners Connection (Upper Demerara Football Association).
The Elite League represents GFF President Wayne Forde’s vision for advancing club football, acting as a crucial avenue for players aiming to transition into the national programme.
The league concludes on January 6, 2024.
