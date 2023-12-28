Latest update December 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Michael Holding hits out at hypocrite and spineless ICC for stopping Usman Khawaja

Dec 28, 2023 Sports

Crictoday Usman Khawaja has been told by the International Cricket Council to keep his humanitarian appeal for the people of Palestine away from the cricket field. He was officially warned for wearing a black armband during the first Test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth.

Usman wanted to sport a black dove on his shoe and bat in the upcoming Boxing Day Test but even that was rejected by the ICC. Former West Indies pacer Michael Holding has opined on the ongoing saga. The fast bowler hit out at the apex body and said he was not “surprised” by their stance.

Former West Indies pacer Michael Holding.

“The ICC says any message which is about politics, religion and racial activities will not be allowed,” Holding said.  “So how the f**” cricketers were allowed to take a knee for Black Lives Matter movement and stumps were coloured with LGBTQ colours?” Holding said while speaking to the Weekend Australian.

Holding questioned the ICC for not making their stance clear. “If it would have been some other organisation with a consistent track record, I would have been surprised, but not the ICC. They are hypocrite and has shown it again. They lack spine as a governing body,” he added.

As per The Sydney Morning Herald, Khawaja took permission from Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association for the black dove logo but failed to convince the ICC.

