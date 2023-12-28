Man dies after bikes collide at Wakenaam

Latest update December 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 28, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The island of Wakenaam has been plunged into a state of sadness after a young father, identified as Rickey Boodhram called ‘Shawn,’ died in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday night.
According to the police, the accident occurred around 22:00hrs on Tuesday on the public road at Maria’s Pleasure. Boodram, who became a father only two weeks ago, was riding a motorcycle bearing registration CK 6068 when he collided with another motorcycle being driven by Martin Adams, 57, of Zeelandia, Wakenaam.
According to the police, residents in the area related that they heard a loud sound which drew them to the roadway where two motorcycles were observed with extensive damage lying on the southern side of the road.
The residents observed two men lying on the southern parapet, both in an unconscious state, with injuries about their bodies.
Ranks visited the scene and with assistance from public-spirited citizens, the two men were picked up and placed in a police pickup and rushed to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty. Boodram, who resided at Maria’s Pleasure, was pronounced dead on arrival.
Adams was treated and transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was further seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient. He sustained a fracture to his left foot and head injuries.
The body of Boodram is lying at the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. News of Boodram’s death sent shockwaves across the island as many residents noted that he would be greatly missed. He was described as jovial and always supportive of others.
Investigations into the accident are ongoing.
