Man charged for shooting at cop in Essequibo

Kaieteur News – A twenty-three-year-old labourer of Onderneeming/Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, was charged and granted bail on Wednesday in the sum of $500,000, when he appeared at the Wakenaam Magistrate’s Court, for discharging a loaded firearm with intent, on a Police Detective Corporal.
Rajendra Moniram is accused of discharging a loaded firearm with intent, on the detective who is attached to the Suddie Police Station, on September 29, 2023 at Onderneeming/Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
The accused appeared virtually, via zoom, before Magistrate Esther Sam, where the charge was read to him. The charge was laid under section 55 (a) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01. The court case is adjourned to January 26, 2023 at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court, for a report on legal advice, and disclosure of statements.
