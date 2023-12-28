Labourer jailed after damaging gold miner motorcycle

Latest update December 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 28, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A labourer of Anna Regina, Region Two, is to spend 30 months in jail after he maliciously damaged a motorcycle, property of Timothy Simon called ‘Sanko’ on December 19, 2023.
Travis Persaud, 31, appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam, where the charge was read before him. Notably, he was charge with the offence, malicious damage to property.
According to Police, on December 19, 2023, at Anna Regina, Region Two, Persaud maliciously damaged a motorcycle belonging to Simon, a 36-year-old Gold Miner of Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast.
The accused entered a guilty plea to the court and was then sentenced to 30 months in jail.
