Latest update December 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Labourer jailed after damaging gold miner motorcycle

Dec 28, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A labourer of Anna Regina, Region Two, is to spend 30 months in jail after he maliciously damaged a motorcycle, property of Timothy Simon called ‘Sanko’ on December 19, 2023.

Jailed, Travis Persaud

Jailed, Travis Persaud

Travis Persaud, 31, appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam, where the charge was read before him. Notably, he was charge with the offence, malicious damage to property.

According to Police, on December 19, 2023, at Anna Regina, Region Two, Persaud maliciously damaged a motorcycle belonging to Simon, a 36-year-old Gold Miner of Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast.

The accused entered a guilty plea to the court and was then sentenced to 30 months in jail.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ONE CHRISTMAS WISH

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Monedderlust, Beacon (Georgetown) and Slingerz Football Clubs lead groups after Christmas weekend action in GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff

Monedderlust, Beacon (Georgetown) and Slingerz Football Clubs lead...

Dec 28, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Promotional Playoff concluded its Christmas weekend action with Monedderlust, Beacon and Slingerz football clubs top of...
Read More
Michael Holding hits out at hypocrite and spineless ICC for stopping Usman Khawaja

Michael Holding hits out at hypocrite and...

Dec 28, 2023

Cummins changes the day after Shafique and Masood hint at dominance

Cummins changes the day after Shafique and Masood...

Dec 28, 2023

Camille’s Academy of Soesdyke capture School Girls Windball Cricket title

Camille’s Academy of Soesdyke capture...

Dec 28, 2023

‘The Rest’ reign supreme as Darren Benjamin brace leads Stabroek Ballers to another Title

‘The Rest’ reign supreme as Darren Benjamin...

Dec 27, 2023

Candidate Master Khan seals off 2023 with national chess title 

Candidate Master Khan seals off 2023 with...

Dec 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo does not get it!

    Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News recently published an article that irked Second Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo. The article... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]