Cop arrested for shooting man with unlicensed gun

Kaieteur News – Ranks of the La Grange Police Station this week detained one of their colleagues after he allegedly opened fire on a man following an attack by a dog on Boxing Day.

The victim, Phillip Adams, hails from the Middle Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

Reports are that around 18:15hrs on Tuesday, Adams was walking past a motorcar which belongs to the rank when a dog attacked him. In an effort to defend himself, he picked up a glass bottle and threw it at the animal. However, the bottle hit the policeman’s vehicle instead and the lawmen allegedly ran up to Adams and drew a firearm. He then shot Adams to his lower right-side abdomen.

The injured man was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was treated for the wound and admitted as a patient and is being monitored by medical staff.

The suspect was contacted by the police but he denied knowing anything about the incident. After he was cautioned, ranks of the force arrested and escorted him to the La Grange Police Station, where he is assisting with investigations.