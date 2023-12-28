Camille’s Academy of Soesdyke capture School Girls Windball Cricket title

Latest update December 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 28, 2023
Kaieteur Sports – Camille’s Academy of Soesdyke captured the A. Munroe Sports Officer, MCYS, NSC organised Ministry of Culture Youth & Sport National Sports Commission Janet Jagan Birth Anniversary school girls Windball Cricket, East Bank Championship.
In the game for second place, Covent Garden Secondary defeated Yarrowkabra Secondary.
Covent Garden won the toss and sent Yarrowkabra into bat and they made 98-1 with Deliah Walton hitting an unbeaten 64 (8x6s), Shemika Stoll 14 and Chelsea Benjamin 12.
Covent Garden’s turn in the middle saw them hitting off the required runs in 3 overs, 104 -3, as Malea Johnson top scored with 41, Emily Dubre made 22 and Deuyani Singh 10.
Diamond Primary School Top will received the 4th place trophy.
Special thanks to the Dept. of Education Region 4 for assisting with transportation for the students during the Christmas holiday.
