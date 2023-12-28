Bartica businessman nabbed with large quantity of ammo charged

Latest update December 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 28, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – wA 57-year-old Businessman of Second Avenue Bartica identified as Carl Reddy was on Wednesday charged for Unlawful Possession of Ammunition without License and remanded to prison until January 19, 2024.
Reddy appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him. He was arrested at Kumung Kumung Landing, Puruni River on Friday, after police conducted an operation in the area between 18:30 and 20:00hrs. Several persons as well as businesses were searched and it was during the operation that motorcar PTT 3770, which Reddy owns and was driving at the time was intercepted and also searched.
This revealed sets of ammunition for eight different weapons totaling 428 live rounds. In his possession he had thirty (30) 20-gauge cartridges, twenty (20) 16-gauge cartridges, fifty-seven (57) 12-gauge cartridges, one hundred and thirty (130) .32 rounds, twenty-nine (29) .38 Special rounds, one hundred and eleven (111) 9MM rounds, forty-nine (49) .40 rounds and two (2) .25 rounds. A 12-gauge Browning single-barrel shotgun was found, for which Reddy produced a license.
