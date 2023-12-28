Latest update December 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bartica businessman nabbed with large quantity of ammo charged

Dec 28, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – wA 57-year-old Businessman of Second Avenue Bartica identified as Carl Reddy was on Wednesday charged for Unlawful Possession of Ammunition without License and remanded to prison until January 19, 2024.

The seized ammunition.

The seized ammunition.

Charged, Carl Reddy

Charged, Carl Reddy

Reddy appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him. He was arrested at Kumung Kumung Landing, Puruni River on Friday, after police conducted an operation in the area between 18:30 and 20:00hrs. Several persons as well as businesses were searched and it was during the operation that motorcar PTT 3770, which Reddy owns and was driving at the time was intercepted and also searched.

This revealed sets of ammunition for eight different weapons totaling 428 live rounds. In his possession he had thirty (30) 20-gauge cartridges, twenty (20) 16-gauge cartridges, fifty-seven (57) 12-gauge cartridges, one hundred and thirty (130) .32 rounds, twenty-nine (29) .38 Special rounds, one hundred and eleven (111) 9MM rounds, forty-nine (49) .40 rounds and two (2) .25 rounds. A 12-gauge Browning single-barrel shotgun was found, for which Reddy produced a license.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ONE CHRISTMAS WISH

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Monedderlust, Beacon (Georgetown) and Slingerz Football Clubs lead groups after Christmas weekend action in GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff

Monedderlust, Beacon (Georgetown) and Slingerz Football Clubs lead...

Dec 28, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Promotional Playoff concluded its Christmas weekend action with Monedderlust, Beacon and Slingerz football clubs top of...
Read More
Michael Holding hits out at hypocrite and spineless ICC for stopping Usman Khawaja

Michael Holding hits out at hypocrite and...

Dec 28, 2023

Cummins changes the day after Shafique and Masood hint at dominance

Cummins changes the day after Shafique and Masood...

Dec 28, 2023

Camille’s Academy of Soesdyke capture School Girls Windball Cricket title

Camille’s Academy of Soesdyke capture...

Dec 28, 2023

‘The Rest’ reign supreme as Darren Benjamin brace leads Stabroek Ballers to another Title

‘The Rest’ reign supreme as Darren Benjamin...

Dec 27, 2023

Candidate Master Khan seals off 2023 with national chess title 

Candidate Master Khan seals off 2023 with...

Dec 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo does not get it!

    Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News recently published an article that irked Second Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo. The article... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]