Three die in Christmas morning fire in Linden

Kaieteur News – Fire of unknown origin on Christmas Day gutted a house and claimed the lives of three persons in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.
Dead are 30-year-old Zella Kezia Lawrence, a registered nurse attached to the Linden Hospital Complex, 16-year-old Angelique Lawrence, a student of Golden Grove Secondary School and 8-year-old Ronika Lawrence.
The Guyana Fire Service (GSF) said that the Linden Fire Station responded promptly to a fire at Lot 2692 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden at about 02:05hrs.
The Fire Service said the building was a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by Veronica Headley and occupied by Nurse Lawrence and her two nieces.
Upon arrival at the scene, immediate action by firefighters resulted in the containment of the blaze to the bottom floor of the building. One sofa set, 4 meters of ceiling, along with a quantity of clothing, were destroyed.
It was reported that one jet, operating from WC#12 tank supply in conjunction with Light Pump #121 working from an open water source, was used to extinguish the fire.
The GFS noted that the cause of the fire is unknown, and Fire Prevention officials are conducting thorough investigations to determine its origin.
“The Chief Fire Officer and ranks of the Guyana Fire Service extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. A dedicated team from our Fire Prevention Department, in collaboration with the police, will diligently work to ascertain the cause of the fire and the subsequent tragic deaths of the individuals mentioned,” the agency expressed.
Following the devastating fire, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn visited the bereaved families, where he extended his condolences and support. The minister also expressed concern for public safety where he urged citizens to exercise caution, especially during the festive season.
In a brief statement on Monday, the Linden Hospital said, “Our hearts are heavy today as we say goodbye to someone who touched our lives in so many ways. We will miss her warmth, her kindness, and unwavering spirit. But we take solace in the fact that Nurse Lawrence will always be remembered as a shining example of what it means to live a life filled with love and compassion.”
The Golden Grove Secondary School in a Facebook post said “The GGSS family mourns with and extend its condolences to the family and friends of all three victims and especially our own Ms. Angelique Lawrence. Her life was so rich with promises for the future. We are deeply saddened by this loss and will miss her dearly.”
