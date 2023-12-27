‘The Rest’ reign supreme as Darren Benjamin brace leads Stabroek Ballers to another Title

Latest update December 27th, 2023 12:39 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Ballers Entertainment wrapped up its final football showdown of the year this past Saturday with the East Bank Versus The Rest Street Football tournament reaching an exhilarating conclusion at Mocha Community Centre’s Tarmac. Stabroek Ballers emerged triumphant, clinching the coveted title by defeating Team Five-O with a solid 2-0 victory to hoist the 2023 trophy.
The climax of this five-week-long event featured an electrifying clash between Stabroek Ballers and Team Five-O, where Darren Benjamin stole the spotlight. Benjamin’s stellar performance saw him net two outstanding goals, securing the win for his team. His precise strikes in the 8th and 18th minutes remained the sole goals in a match heavily dominated by strong defensive plays. Despite Team Five-O’s persistent efforts, Stabroek Ballers’ defence stood resolute, maintaining a clean sheet until the final whistle.
Prior to the final showdown, the third-place playoff showcased Jermaine Juniors’ remarkable display as he orchestrated a phenomenal hat-trick, dismantling Team Family’s defence single-handedly. Juniors’ first goal came in the 9th minute, followed by two more impressive goals in the 15th and 19th minutes, extending the lead beyond Team Family’s grasp. The match concluded 3-0 in favour of Sparta Boss, securing the third-place.
The success of the tournament was made possible by the generous support of several sponsors, including Ryda Hard Wine, GT Beer, Klovers Fashion, Adrian’s Groceries, Mocha Arcadia NDC, Hungry Helpers, Joy’s Water, Igloo Ice Cream, Specom Inc, and MVP Sports, whose contributions ensured a thrilling and memorable event for all involved.
