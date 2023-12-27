South Rupununi village builds Nature Park

Kaieteur News – Due to the lack of green space within the area, the South Rupununi village of Karaudarnau recently opened a nature park, an idea which was borne out of an environmental project done by students in the region.

According to the South Rupununi Conservation Society (SRCS), as part of its two-year Environmental Education Curriculum, students in 12 communities had to design a project to benefit the wildlife, culture or environment of their community. Based on the lack of green space within the village, the students in Karaudarnau came up with the idea of building a nature park in the centre of their village, the SRCS said.

It was noted that their class teacher, Miss Gail Xavier, then took the proposal to the Karaudarnau Village Council and the residents of village agreed to use some of their Low Carbon Development Strategy funds to build the park. “The village of Karaudarnau then went above and beyond to make the park as innovative as possible and to create the first of its kind in Guyana,” the SRCS said.

According to the conservation body, the project, “shows that you are never too old to learn and never too young to lead. We should listen to our children, empower them from a young age and show them that they have the ability to make positive change within their communities!”

For their contribution to the project, the SRCS expressed appreciation to the Sustainable Wildlife Management – Programme for supporting its Environmental Education project. “A massive thank you to Karaudarnau Village and Karaudarnau Village Council for listening to and supporting their children and for taking the project to a whole new level. Finally, a special and sincere thank you to Miss Gail Xavier and Toshao Apollos Isaacs for making this project a success – you have created something amazing that your community, the Rupununi and Guyana are proud of,” the SRCS said.

The SRCS said the official commissioning of the nature park is expected soon and residents and visitors are already converging at the scenic park for visits and photo-ups.

The SRCS also noted that anyone who would like to make a donation to add to the many new features that the park wishes to include, he/she can contact Toshao Apollos, Miss Gail or the Karaudarnau Village Council which are all accessible on social media platform Facebook.

They can also contact the SRCS on its Facebook page-South Rupununi Conservation Society.