Seven Christmas babies delivered at the GPHC

Kaieteur News – Seven babies were delivered safely at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Christmas Day.

First Lady Arya Ali visited the newborns and their mothers. “We usually use this occasion to celebrate our ‘Christmas babies,’ I want to also celebrate our healthcare workers who provide selfless service year-round,” she said.

Mrs. Ali said that the seven babies were safely delivered at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) because of the hard work, commitment, and sacrifice of the healthcare workers.

The First Lady noted that December 25 “symbolizes hope, and the beginning of new possibilities.” She continued, “The birth of these babies brings just that – hope of a life full of exciting possibilities. May their lives be filled with love, happiness and success.”

Meanwhile, GPHC in a Facebook post said that one of six precious Christmas arrivals at GPHC, namely baby Blair who was born at 04:05hrs to Donne Blair. The post added that her birth brings abundant joy to the special holiday celebration.

Additionally, baby Tahera, the second Christmas blessing at GPHC was born at 02:20hrs to her delighted mom Marissa Carrington. The post mentioned, “this little bundle of joy adds extra sparkle to the holiday festivities.”

In conclusion, another baby was born at 1:02 am to the proud mom, Theresa DeSouza. “Welcome to the world, little one!” GPHC said.