Man escapes execution attempt in Cane View Avenue

…relatives say popular Albert Street businessman behind shooting

Kaieteur News – Relatives of a 20-year-old man are fearful of his welfare after two gunmen attempted to kill him at his home on Cane View Avenue, South Ruimveldt Park two weeks ago.

Reports are that on December 16, 2023 around 20:40hrs, the man was sitting close to a food stand in the vicinity of Roseau Drive and Cane View Avenue when two men opened fire in his direction. The victim managed to escape the gunshots, however he sustained cuts to his feet when he stepped on sharp objects as he escaped the hail of bullets.

According to an eyewitness, on the night of the shooting, two suspicious men visited the food stand to purchase several items. “One had a cutlass in he waist and they didn’t look like people from the area,” the eyewitness said.

It was noted that after the men left, less than 10 minutes later, two other men rode up on a motorcycle and parked the bike in a dark area in the street. The men then menacingly approached the food stand where the victim was sitting along with other patrons. The gunmen, whose faces were covered with masks, then headed in the victim’s direction. However, sensing that he was in danger, the man ran from the scene with the men in pursuit. He ran down the side of a house and into a swampy area where he sustained the cuts to his feet. The gunmen fired several shots in his direction as he ran for cover.

The two gunmen then jumped onto their motorcycle and left the scene.

Meanwhile, the man’s relatives noted that the motive behind the shooting may be related to an incident two days prior.

They said that the victim and a neighbour, who operates a popular food stand in Albert Street, had a heated altercation during which the businessman issued several threats to the young man.

A neighbour related that the businessman owns a house next door to the food stand. They said he does not reside at the house but would visit the house from time to time. They said two days before the shooting, he attempted to hit down the young man with his car as the victim rode along the roadway. The victim reportedly upbraided him earlier about the manner in which he was driving and this they noted, led to the businessman driving alongside the victim’s bike as he attempted to run him off the road. He also threatened to kill the victim during that incident.

It was noted too that sometime last year, the businessman was burning some grass at his house next door to the food stand when the young man told him that it was affecting the residents living at the stand. It was this incident which ignited a feud between the two men.

Following the shooting incident on December 16, the matter was reported to the East La Penitence Police Station. It was noted that the police visited the scene and searched for shells but came up empty-handed. The victim’s relatives noted that one of the police ranks is a friend of the businessman and they feared that nothing would become of the investigation into the shooting.

The victim, meantime, remains fearful for his life.