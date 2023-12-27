Gross mismanagement of $26.42M Timehri wharf project – 2023 AG report finds

…Agri. Ministry fired contractor

Kaieteur News – The Audit Office of Guyana’s (AOG) 2022 report revealed that there has been the mismanagement of allocated funds under the Ministry of Agriculture as well as failure to meet contractual obligations in relation to the $26.420M Timber Wharf and Landing, at Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The report highlighted the $26.420 million contract, awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), aimed at constructing the wharf and landing for the Fishermen Cooperative Society.

However, as of 31st December 2022, only $3.963 million of the allocated sum had been disbursed to the contractor. It was revealed in the report that a physical verification conducted on July 6, 2023 revealed alarming discrepancies: the fact that seven months had already elapsed on a ninety-day duration project, with minimal on-site activity observed—merely one excavator and a single contractor staff member.

Worse still, it was stated too that substandard workmanship was glaringly evident, with the installation of defective timber deck planks and numerous cracks present along the grain of the timber.

The AG report stated that the contractor deviated from the agreed specifications by employing a 320 excavator for pile driving instead of the prescribed method involving a barge and specific equipment. This discrepancy not only raised questions about the integrity of the work but also threw doubt on the depth and quality of the piles being installed.

The Ministry responded to the findings by indicating that the contract was terminated on August 29, 2023. However, the audit raises serious concerns about the oversight and monitoring of contracts within the Ministry, prompting recommendations from the AOG. The AG strongly advise implementing robust systems for monitoring and supervising contracts to prevent such occurrences in the future.