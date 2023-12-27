Friends die in Christmas Day accident at Le Destin

…as road fatalities on EBE roadway continues

Kaieteur News – Two friends died on Christmas Day after one of the men lost control of the vehicle they were travelling in and slammed into a container along the road shoulder at Le Destin, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Dead is Lechan Mangal, a 25-year-old taxi driver of Lot 5 De Kinderen ‘Old Road’, West Coast Demerara (WCD) and Stephon Anthony Basdeo, a 26-year-old of Lot 1 De Kinderen ‘Old Road.’ Their friend, Aubrey Hardy, a 27-year-old, also of De Kinderen, survived the accident.

According to the police, the accident involved a motorcar bearing registration PXX 872, which was driven by Mangal. Police said around 06:00hrs on Christmas morning, the car, a Toyota Fielder wagon, was proceeding east along the northern side of the road at a fast rate when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the container which was on the parapet.

This publication understands that the force of the impact resulted in the container shifting from its original position while skid marks on the grass at the side of the road leading to the point of impact, stretched for more than 100 feet from the container.

As a result of the collision, police said Mangal and Basdeo sustained injuries about their bodies and both men were picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced them dead on arrival.

Hardy, who sustained head injuries, is receiving treatment at Leonora Cottage Hospital where his condition is regarded as stable, the police added.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting post mortem examinations.

Over the year, a number of accidents, some fatal, have occurred along the public road on the EBE. This year, a number of people died in accidents along the busy roadway.

Last Tuesday night, 47-year -old Anita Narine died after she was struck down along the public road at Le Destin, allegedly by a speeding minibus driver who was drunk.

Police investigations revealed that the minibus, bearing registration BAD 6362, was proceeding west along the southern side of the road at a fast rate when the left side front of the vehicle collided with Narine who was crossing the road from north to south.

She was picked up in a conscious state by the driver, placed in the minibus and rushed to the Sheriff Hospital at Leonora where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and she died whilst receiving treatment.

On November 12, 2023 popular biker Shaheed Ismieal, 36 of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD) died after he collided with a car, allegedly driven by a drunk driver at Good Hope, EBE.

In March this year, five persons died following an accident, after a minibus, BWW8364, and a truck collided along the Greenwich Park Public Road, EBE.

The police had said that the driver of the lorry claimed that a black motorcar, HD 1708 was proceeding in front of him when it made a sudden stop at the pedestrian crossing. The lorry driver said that he responded by applying the brakes and swerving right to avoid colliding with the motorcar which was in front of him but this resulted in him colliding with the right-side front portion of minibus.

As a result of the collision, minibus passengers: Margaret Kennedy, 72 of Tuschen; Olga Reddy,57 of Parika; and Elvis Charles, 40 of Ruby, EBE; received injuries about their bodies and were escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where they all died while receiving medical treatment.

Vernon Prowell, the driver of the bus and 71-year-old passenger Stella Parhoo succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.