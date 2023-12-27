Freddie Kissoon answered himself-many times in the past

Dear Editor,

“Why can’t academics write in support of the (PPP/C) Government? (Freddie Kissoon-Chronicle, December 19, 2023),” is fraught with nothing. In fact, it self-debunks too, as I will proffer irrefutable evidence from Freddie Kissoon, who has indeed answered himself, for too long, and on many occasions too (hence, the stupidity of the article and his question).

Editor, I invite you and your audience to read April 15, 2019, Freddie Kissoon’s “Guyana Politics: I feel personally insulted by Irfaan Ali’s Press Conference.” The man was emphatic therein, saying that “I feel personally insulted by what Irfaan Ali did. He bawled angrily that “If I had any respect for Irfaan Ali, he has lost it. If I had any admiration for Irfaan, he has lost it. I am referring to his recent press conference in which he appointed Kwame McCoy to direct (his campaigns and press conferences).” Why? “Irfaan has gone mad. The gods have destroyed him. Of course, the gods rendered him incompetent before sending him off to Hades. How perceptive is Ali? The question is he isn’t at all.” (Wow Freddie)

Well, Guyanese have the same Irfaan Ali as President, and a promoted Kwame (from Liaison Officer to Minister of the Government). That constitutes why academics don’t not write in support of the PPP/C Government, and that is coming from you (Freddie Kissoon), who posited the question. (You should be happy; that was what you championed for too long).

The issue gets quite jocular, as Freddie Kissoon even demeaned the very visage of Minister Kwame McCoy, pointing out that “Of all the ‘lovely faces and bodies’ and talent in the PPP, Irfaan chose McCoy to host his press conference. (and) In doing so, I feel personally insulted by Irfaan (as) McCoy (with his bad looks and pygmy IQ) was charged for attacking me after his co-defendant, Jason Abdulla gave a confession statement to the police, implicating McCoy. (And yet) Magistrate Judy Latchman freed McCoy.”

Editor, an enraged (at the PPP/C Government) Kissoon, asked “Why would he (Ali) choose McCoy? This guy (Kwame) is a serial offender. He has convictions in the courts. His pattern of deportment when he was the darling of Presidents Jagdeo and Ramotar hasn’t changed. I was told he is back on television. I hardly look at television and why would I watch McCoy (as he is not salubrious in looks).”

Now, what do we have? Freddie Kissoon is under the purview of the said Kwame McCoy, and I feel convinced, that his congenital and incurable hatred for the PPP/C has no outlet in this era, and thus he must ‘worship’ his erstwhile Satans.

Another comical piece in that article is the false prophet/prophesy element in the now doomed prophet. He, Freddie Kissoon, did prognosticate that “If this is the kind of politics Irfaan is going to display then he hasn’t a chance in winning the next general election.” LOL. Well, we know different; (as) PPP/C, with Ali and McCoy, did the very thing that Freddie Kissoon preached and prophesied against.

At that time, and in the article, Freddie was falsely rejoicing, saying that “I would describe Irfaan’s press conference as a disaster. It shows that he has learnt nothing from the five years he has been in opposition. It shows that he may have learnt nothing from politics in general.”

So, Editor, “Do foh do nah obeah.” Freddie Kissoon should not be peeved at the fact that “… people would email me to direct me to insulting comments made about me by the editor-in-chief, Mr. Anand Persaud, in his position as moderator of the comment section in the online edition.” Freddie even called one politician ‘cock-eyed’ and it was his wont to use horrible nicknames for the likes of Dr. Vishnu Bisram, Dr. Randolph Persaud and a host of others he is now forced to idolize.

I can go on interminably but will invoke just another reason for “Academics not writing in support of the PPP/C Government.” Again, this is straight from the ‘brutal-anti-PPP pen of Freddie Kissoon.

Back in 2015, in “Activists protest against Jagdeo, Nandlall & Ramsaran being Parliamentarians,” Freddie Kissoon was head of “A small group of activists who (was) not pleased with the news that Former President Bharrat Jagdeo will be heading to Parliament as the Leader of the People’s Progressive Party Opposition.” The undesirables included Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall and Former Health Minister Dr. Bheri Ramsaran to be disqualified from entering parliament.”

Freddie chanted and wanted to know “How can the opposition leader in Guyana perform his national duty when he is perceived not only to be a racist but to be someone who has made the worst sociological statements against African Guyanese?”

According to Kissoon, Jagdeo has no moral authority to represent the interests of Guyanese people as the Leader of the Opposition and will be pursuing his myopic interests.

“He will have an office that is funded from the Treasury, and he will be performing a narrow ethnic task. No, that is unacceptable; he should be recalled as Opposition Leader because he is racist,” the Columnist added… “Ramsaran and Nandlall have demonstrated that…they are abusers of power, and I don’t understand how they are putting abusers of women into the parliament…”

Did I answer Freddie? All I did is to show that Freddie Kissoon is acting in a most eerie manner; bi-polarity, schizophrenic, etc. all seem evident.

He gave his own answer years ago. All readers have to do is to revisit his utterances.

Yours truly,

Gaylord Riley