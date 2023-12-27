Latest update December 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Elderly man killed in Windsor Forest accident

Dec 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 60-year-old man was on Sunday afternoon killed in an accident at Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Dead is Shazad Mohamed.

According to reports, the fatal incident occurred around 17:25hrs on Temple Street, Windsor Forest and involved motor lorry GAF 4320, driven by 21-year-old Reyad Mohamed and Shazad who are both residents of Temple Street.

It was reported to the investigators that the truck was reversing from west to east on the road when the vehicle collided with the Shazad who was pushing his bicycle behind the truck.

As a result of the impact, the man fell on the roadway and was then run over by the left-side front wheel of the lorry. He was picked up in an unconscious state and was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.

His body was later taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the truck is in police custody assisting with investigations.

