CPL, CWI in talks about secondary T20 tournament

If the thoughts and talks between Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are to materialise then the Caribbean could have another Twenty20 competition.

This, as CPL’s CEO Pete Russell and CWI’s vice-president Azim Bassarath indicate that discussions regarding another competition are on course. That competition, which would complement the CPL, would be geared towards unearthing and developing fresh talent for the regional game.

Russell, while declaring CPL’s commitment to play its part in the process, pointed out that it is not their role to unearth the next generation of players for the Caribbean.

“Yes, we’re going to be part of the solution, but I think that (unearthing players) is probably CWI’s remit, not ours,” Russell told Trinidad Express.

“We feel that’s an important part of any cricket system, even CPL. So, we want to support that in as big a way as possible. I’m hoping we can get to a place where we can put that tournament on,” he added.

Former West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard and a CWI independent review committee comprising Patrick Thompson, Brian Lara and Mickey Arthur called for the hosting of a secondary T20 tournament to properly develop the next generation of Caribbean T20 players.

It is for that reason, why Russell and CWI have engaged discussions.

“A lot of planning has gone into it. It’s down, as it always is, to dollars and cents, so we’re just seeing how best to do it. We’ve got a lot of work to do before we get there but look everyone is committed to doing it,” Russell declared.

Meanwhile, Bassarath said CWI and CPL have recognised that the talent is not really coming through in any part of the Caribbean as was the case when the CPL first started.

“There are discussions going on and I am quite sure that something has to be done to make sure that the talent we have in Caribbean is exposed and developed, and it will serve CPL’s interest as well to make sure we continue to produce quality cricketers that are needed to ensure the tournament, which is the second best T20 franchise league in the world, continues to flourish,” Bassarath shared.

“I think they (CPL) will have a part to play in getting involved in the development of the game and helping to produce quality players that is needed for the CPL and for West Indies cricket,” he noted.