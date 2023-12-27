Charrandass Persaud saved Guyana

Latest update December 27th, 2023 12:39 AM
Dec 27, 2023 Letters
Many like myself in the diaspora have heard about Charrandass Persaud’s illness. We must thank this man who saved Guyana from returning to being ruled under dictatorship.
This happened under the Burnham rule and as such, persons like myself migrated almost five decades ago. I saw persons posting all sorts of degrading replies about this man’s illness on a YouTube channel being aired by an opposition member.
This is unfair because I never saw anyone from this Government while in opposition said any bad things of an ailing member of the opposition when they were in Government.
We all should be thankful to this man who voted according to his conscience to return Guyana to democracy and for Guyanese to have a better life through massive developments. I pray for this man to have a speedy recovery.
Regards,
Kenneth Singh
