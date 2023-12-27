Candidate Master Khan seals off 2023 with national chess title

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Chess Federation’s (GCF), National Senior Championships, concluded with a sterling win by Candidate Master Taffin Khan, following a tense showdown between two of the sport’s top players at the Ocean Spray Hotel.

After entering the final stage of the tournament tied on 7.5 points, Khan and seasoned master in his own right, Loris Nathoo did battle in a 3 game duel.

The confrontation began with a coin toss by Tournament Director and FIDE Arbiter Irshad Mohamad, to determine on which side of the board the players would start the first game.

After winning the toss, which was conducted by FIDE Arbiter Irshad Mohamad, Nathoo opted for the White Pieces with both players having a 20 minute time limit, respectively.

Round one played to a draw, while the second round was won by Khan. The final battle also came to a draw, but after a tense 5-minute showdown, Khan with 1.5 points had the clear edge over Nathoo, who trailed by a half point. In the end, it was the Candidate Master Khan, who acquired the necessary two points needed to capture the title.

Other players to cop awards featured in the National Women’s Championship were Jessica Callender (1st); Sasha Christina Shariff (2nd); and Aniyah Couchman (3rd).

Prizes were awarded as well to the top 10 up-and-coming Junior Nationals of the season.

Other winners in the upcoming Junior National Season were: Keron Sandiford, Kyle Couchman, Ethan Lee, Matthew Singh, Oluwadare Oyeyipo, Ricardo Narine, Ronan Lee, Nicholas Zhang, Alexander Zhang, and Kishan Puran.