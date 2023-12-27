Bellevue defeat All Youths by 139 runs

Kaieteur Sports – Bellevue defeated All Youths by 139 runs when the West Demerara Cricket Association Jitendra and Neelan Kishour 40-over tournament commenced recently.

Batting first, Bellevue made 241 with Lucian Sam scoring 66 and Devon Harris 25. Bowling for All Youths, Anthony Carrington had 2 for 37.

All Youths 102 responded with all out. H. Persaud made 28. Bowling for Belle Vue Joshua Loknauth took 2 for 10 and Randy Ramrup 2 for 16.

At Goed Fortuin Ground, La Grange beat Goed Fortuin by 90 runs. La Grange posted 213 all out. Naresh Persaud scored 61 and Tyron Carrington made 45.

Bowling for Goed Fortuin, Jarmain Ramroop had 3 For 28. Goed Fortuin scored 123 all out. K. Famery made 37 as Christopher Gurdyal took 2 for 23.

Canal Sports Club beat West Demerara Legends by 204 runs.

Canal SC posted 271 all out. Narendra Persaud struck 126, Vishwanauth Jadunath 40 and yogendra Singh 36 . Bowling For Legends, Avinash Shardandan bagged 5 For 38 and Imtiaz Sadik 2- 46. Legends were sent packing for 67, in reply. Bowling for Canal Joshua Rahaman grabbed 5 for 11 and Emmanuelle Martin 3 for 3.