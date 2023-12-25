Thief shot dead while breaking into food container

Kaieteur News – A man, who was allegedly seen by a security guard breaking into a food container between Campbell Avenue and Delph Street, Kitty, was shot dead by a security guard during a confrontation early on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the man, who remained unidentified late on Sunday, was seen by the guard attached to a business entity in the area breaking into the container which stored fruits and vegetables.

Investigations revealed that the guard, who is also a Supernumerary Constable, was on security duty at the business entity when he observed the man next to a container that belonged to the businessman.

Police said the man, who was armed with a chopper, was about 35 feet from where the security guard was standing. “He was observed pulling at the padlocks that secured the container.”

According to the police, the security guard said he called out to the burglar to desist from trying to break the lock, however, the man turned towards the guard’s direction and, “began to advance towards him aggressively with the chopper in his hand.”

After urging the man to desist from breaking the container’s locks for a second time, he continued to advance towards the guard and the police noted that the guard drew his firearm and discharged one round in the man’s direction.

“The man made a few steps and fell to the ground,” police noted.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, investigators had already cordoned-off the scene as they investigated the incident. The man was clad in blue short pants, a white jersey, white socks and a pair of red slippers. A black-handle chopper was seen on the ground next to him, police said.

The police noted that the intruder sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his face. In addition, two smoking utensils were found on him, one in his pants pocket and one in his pants crutch.

The security guard was arrested and is presently in custody assisting with the investigation. The firearm, a Glock 19 pistol, was also seized and lodged, police noted.