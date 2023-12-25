Tasty options for a vegetarian Christmas

By Anasa Williams

Kaieteur News – While most Christmas feasts will consist of significant meat portions, there are few Christmas tables where the layout will not consist of any meat options.

The reason being is simple; while some people choose not to “eat clean” this holiday season, for others “the vegetarian option is compulsory, as in the case of this writer.

So as most Guyanese households take the time to observe and celebrate the birth of Christ, with the traditional tasty delights, I thought it necessary to share with you my experience as a vegetarian who switched to a purely plant-based diet three years ago.

Some readers might be curious as to why I changed my diet, so allow me to share with you a bit of detail behind my decision. Throughout my life, I had what most people would describe as an allergic reaction to food containing certain types of meat. As a child I would get sick after consuming certain foods and dairy products.

A visit to the doctor determined that I should stay away from all dairy products since I am lactose intolerant. The doctor determined too that I must stay away from certain types of meats. I later discovered as an adult that I could not consume any meat kind and as a result, I was forced to stick to a strictly vegetarian.

As a result of my condition, people often ask this nagging question especially around the holidays “What do you eat at Christmas?”

In today’s publication of Kaieteur News, I decided to share a glimpse of what some of us vegetarians consume during this festive season. Hopefully, it will help to remove the idea that a vegetarian’s taste buds are excluded from all the goodies that meat eaters enjoy during the jolly season. If you are vegetarian or vegan you are welcome to participate in any one of the dishes listed. Bon appétit and enjoy your Christmas.

Veggie Pepperpot

The first year I discovered “veggie pepperpot” from a friend just in time for Christmas, I was overjoyed. My friend had a vegan family member who only ate plant-based products. The first time I tasted the meatless pepper pot was a life changer and she had decided to share with me her recipe.

Veggie Christmas Breakfast

A traditional pepperpot recipe has cassareep, spices like cloves, cinnamon sticks, star anise, ginger, and pepper, the famous Guyanese green seasoning, and meat. The veggie version however replaces the meat with soya chunks and adds some color with carrots, celery, and corn on the cob.

Veggie Pepperpot

Ingredients:

1 pack soya chunks or vegan meat

1 stick cinnamon

2-star anise

5 cloves

1 large onion chopped

3 large garlic cloves minced

2 corns on the cob chopped into 3 sections

1 cup cassareep

Salt, pepper, and cubes to taste

A few sprigs of celery and green onions

One large carrot chopped

(You can improvise your ingredients to your liking and preference)

Soak chunks for half an hour in hot water. Add oil to the pot, followed by spices, onions, carrots, onion and garlic.

Stir fry until fragrant. About 3 minutes add the remaining ingredients, and 6 cups of water. Bring to a boil and then lower to a simmer until ingredients are soft to your liking. Allow to cool a bit and serve. Reheat once a day and enjoy!!!

While it’s Guyanese tradition to have some pepper pot with homemade bread and some milk tea which often has milk, I replace cow’s milk with a non-lactose option, namely oat or almond milk or a glass of orange juice.

Veggie Christmas Lunch

Christmas lunch in Guyana is expansive and inclusive so nobody wants to be left out. For vegetarians, creativity is the order of the day. In my case, the menu is planned months ahead and the items are all popular Christmas dishes with a vegetarian twist.

For me, a hearty Christmas lunch includes a tossed fruit salad, vegan sausage, and plantain bites as appetizers, the main course is a garden salad, veggie fried rice, roasted corn, and diced potato salad; dessert: vegan cheesecake; and the beverage could be wine or any sparkling drink of my choice.

Fruit salad: The ingredients mangos, pineapple, apples, cucumbers, and grapes are all tossed together in a honey lemon dressing. The honey lemon dressing adds just the right amount of sweetness to the tropical and decadent fruit, taking it from tangy to even better. Vegan sausage and plantain bites: A hand of half-ripe plantain

salt, onion powder, black pepper, and a package of one’s preferred vegan sausage. Pre-heat oil in separate pans; add peeled and sliced plantain and sausage to pans. Fry sausage until lightly brown and likewise slices of plantains until it’s golden in colour. Slice sausages appropriately, and wrap pieces with fried plantain use toothpicks to keep wrap tight. Sprinkle, salt and seasoning. Serve with garlic sauce or preferred dips! Garden salad: Ingredients: sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, sliced apples, chopped lettuce tossed in a bowl with a sprinkle of olive oil and some salad dressing of choice (preferably ranch) Veggie Fried Rice

Ingredients · ⅔ cup chopped carrots · ½ cup frozen green peas, broccoli, · veggie of 2 tablespoons vegetable oil · 1 clove garlic, minced, or to taste (Optional).Any kind of white or brown rice will do. Just be sure that it is fried in vegetable oil before adding warm water to rice to steam it to the hot skillet. Add soy sauce or other ingredients to flavour the rice before adding the sautéd veggies to the pot.

Roasted Corn: Corn on the cob; base with olive oil wrap and light all-purpose seasoning and salt wrap in aluminum paper, place in pan and place in oven preheated. Let it roast for 15- 20 minutes. Potato salad: Potatoes gold, red or, peeled or unpeeled and cut into quarters, lemon juice 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard (or yellow mustard), ½ teaspoon garlic powder, 3 ribs celery diced as well as diced shallot mix in a bowl. Vegan Cheesecake – For the crust use honey-free graham crackers. You can also use Oreo cookies; melted vegan butter or coconut oil – also for the crust; Sugar – For the crust and the cheesecake filling. Vegan Cream Cheese, coconut cream– for the cheesecake filling; cornstarch – this helps thicken the cheesecake and makes it set up properly. Vanilla extract – For flavor. Lemon Juice – fresh is best, this adds to the tangy flavor. The cool part of the cheesecake it doesn’t have be in the oven it can be frozen.