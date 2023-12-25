Saif Hussain supports ‘Essequibo is We Own’ day of sports in Wakenaam

Kaieteur Sports – Overseas based Guyanese Saif Hussain has supported the Wakenaam day of sports which is set for December 30 at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.

The event is being organised by the Wakenaam T10 Bash committee and the Wakenaam Cricket Academy.

The day’s proceedings will commence at 10:00hrs with a four-team T10 tournament and a dominoes competition, while a seven-a-side football contest will kick off from 18:00hrs. The day’s activities will be held under the theme “Essequibo is we own”.

Hussain, a former student of the Anna Regina Multilateral School, said he is happy to render assistance and wished the teams well.

The competitions will involve players and teams from on and off the island and the main objective is to help raise funds which will assist the junior cricketers with gears and to sponsor age group cricket tournaments.

Other entities lending support are Abu Guyana, Aash Decor, L. Mahabeer and Son Cambio, Ink Plus, 4R, Trophy Stall, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Anil Beharry, Guyana Cricket Board, Gaza Taxi Service of Georgetown and Odyssey Transport Services.