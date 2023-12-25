Romel and Robin win inaugural Panko Steel Golf Tournament

…Ghanpat, Sukhram win chipping and putting competition

Kaieteur Sports – In the true Christmas spirit, the Panko Steel Golf Tournament and village funday did not disappoint. Many of Guyana’s top golfers showcased their skills in the 9-hole tournament. However, Romel Bhagwandin and Robin Tiwari stood out from the rest and claimed the title.

There was also a chipping and putting competition, giving each golfer the chance to try their hand at winning additional prizes. Naro Ghanpat won the chipping competition, and Christine Sukhram won the putting competition.

Present at the tournament was Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandalall, who said, “On behalf of the government of Guyana, I would like to extend a merry Christmas to everyone. I want to thank Panko for sponsoring and organizing this event; it is truly a kind gesture. Sports are extremely important to the development agenda of our government, as they keep young people occupied in a beneficial and gainful manner. It is a high-priority item on our government’s agenda. The LGC is public property, and the government will do all that we can to ensure that this facility is kept intact.”

Representing Panko Steel was CEO Amisha Ramsundar, who thanked the golfers for their strong turnout. She also mentioned that the tournament will be an annual event on the LGC golfing calendar. Ramsundar explained that it had always been Panko’s (Lakeram Ramsundar) dream to give back to the Lusignan community, and through his hard work and dedication, it has become a reality.

In addition to the tournament, hundreds of children were provided with gifts, food, and had the opportunity to play on the trampoline and bouncy castle. A raffle was also held, and both golfers and workers walked away with hampers and brand new flat-screen televisions.

The results for the tournament were as follows:

Overall

1st Romel Bhagwandin and Robin Tiwari

2nd Maurice Solomon and Rabindranath Persaud

3rd Rakesh Harry and Ravindra Harry

4th Arnol Deo and Joseph John

5th Mike Mangal and Rohan Albert

6th Sonto Dindanauth and Nicholas Dindanauth

Longest Drive – Nicholas Dindanauth

Closest to Pin – Ryan Dindanauth

Chipping Competition

1st Naro Ghanpat

2nd Maurice Solomon

3rd Jaipaul Seenarine

Putting Competition

1st Christine Sukhram

2nd Rohan Albert

3rd Kassim Khan

Most honest golfer – Vishal Changur and Ryan Dindanauth