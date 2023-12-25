PMTC Boxing Day Horserace Meet set to ignite as new records set

– Trophy Stall onboard

Kaieteur Sports – NEW RECORDS will be set with the staging of today’s Boxing Day seven-race card at Port Mourant race course, Corentyne, Berbice.

Traditionally Boxing Day races were held at Judge Kennard race course, Berbice. This year Mrs Kennard has graciously offered the day to Port Mourant Turf Club (PMTC).

Thurbhuwan Jagdeo reached on Mrs Kennard’s offering of today’s Boxing Day to PMTC responded, “I will like to take this opportunity to wish everyone (horsemen and race fans), and the people of One Guyana all the best in this festive season. Praise has to be heaped on Mrs Kennard for her kind gesture. She is an icon in this country, and a stalwart in the industry. Her heart is with the sport, and her gesture to offer us the day, tells the story of such a noble person. I will like to personally thank her openly for her kindness, and love for the sport.”

Jagdeo continued, “I have to thank all sponsors who have come on board to make this day a very lucrative one for horsemen. Special mention to sponsor Metro who has remained loyal to the Boxing Day card when staged at Judge (Cecil) Kennard’s track. This company is the sponsor of the feature event over one mile.”

Promoter Turbo as he, Jagdeo is known in the racing industry, added, “Bossalina who beat (last year’s Guyana Cup winner) Alado when they last met at this track earlier in the month is the star attraction. She will clash with Jumbo Jet Stable’s Spankhurst, who won the 1,200-metre Sprint Classic on Guyana Cup day. There are four other runners in the race amongst whom is recent Canadian import Stolen Money owned by Simple Royal Stable, and trained by Dennis Deoroop, who was also the trainer of Scores Even, a multiple Guyana Cup winner.”

Could Deoroop rewrite the history he achieved with Scores Even?

That will be answered in the day’s finale at Port Mourant. Turbo is advising race fans to leave home early to get to the track. He said the star studded card will also showcase Red Ruby, whom in her last race earlier this month beat Firecracker, who won the Guyana Derby on Guyana Cup day.

Red Ruby has a new challenge in trainer Fazal Habibulla’s recent speedy import filly, Angry Bird, who is a half sister to Early Bird, and Super Bird (a champion in Trinidad). Angry Bird will make her racing debut in the five-horse race, in her bid to topple Red Ruby.

In closing Turbo announced, “I have to thank those who have invested in the importation of a number of horses in the country to build the sport. The industry is improving, and we have a number of plans that we are working on to take the sport to a higher level. I can assure those owners, who imported horses. We (the promoters) are giving an assurance to them. We will have more race days in the New Year which marks the start of the racing season.”

He pointed out, “For example New Year’s Day racing will be staged at Rising Sun Turf Club, Rising Sun, Berbice. This day will be promoted by Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee. A number of young future stars are expected to make their debut on that day, and again thanks to all those involved in making the Boxing Day card a success, and the 2023 season.”

“Blessings to all, and best of luck in the New Year, and thanks to all the people of One Guyana” Turbo ended.

Ramesh Sunich and the Trophy Stall, with several locations including the popular Bourda Market location, has come onboard for the Boxing Day Horserace Meeting at Port Mourant.

Sunich as is customary has donated the trophy for the Champion Jockey which is in memory of his late Father Neville Sunich. Neville was a former outstanding jockey in his days piloting several top horses to victory. Ramesh has kept the memory of his champion jockey father alive by putting up the trophy for the top jockey at the Kennard Meet.