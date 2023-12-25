One Guyana Kings and Queens Linden Sand Football Christmas night action on tonight in both tournaments

Latest update December 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 25, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Great excitement is guaranteed this evening, Christmas Night, as the One Guyana Kings and Queens Sand Football Championships continue with matches slated for the tournament venue outside the People’s Progressive Party / Civic Office in Linden starting at 7.30pm.
Two days of holiday action is highly anticipated as more matches are billed for tomorrow Boxing Night also.
It’s the round of 16 knockout format which is being played in the men’s tournament where the winner will get $1M while the women’s competition is at the group stage.
Tonight in the women’s competition Hururu will first face Rockstone and then Rockstone will return to tackle Aroiama in another match. This will be followed when Speightland will meet Aroiama in another female encounter.
In the men’s round of 16 matches Rockstone will match skills with LA Ballers, and that will be followed when Presidential boys taking on Dyke Ballers and that will be followed with Pro Ballers challenging MS Ballers.
In the latest round of men’s matches, wins were recorded by High Flyers and Gorillas.
High Flyers dropped of Golden Stars A 2-1 as Simmiah Samuels and Shaquille Baptiste netted for the winners and Kenneth James got the lone goal for Golden Stars A.
Gorillas earlier dispatched Golden Stars B following the lone goal of the game being scored by Shaka Lewis for Gorillas.
In the women’s tournament, Dynamo FC rolled over Aroiama 3-0, with the scorers being Akeelah Vancooten with a brace as Sandra Johnson netted the other.
Speightland FC defeated Hururu FC 4-1 as Sheneesa Cornelius, Shanacia Williams, Aaliyah Venture and Nikita Wayne all recorded one goal with Alencia Hodge getting the goal for Hururu.
ONE CHRISTMAS WISH
Dec 25, 2023MUMBAI, Reuters – India registered their first victory against Australia in a women’s test match yesterday following their comprehensive eight-wicket win in the one-off contest at...
Dec 25, 2023
Dec 25, 2023
Dec 25, 2023
Dec 25, 2023
Dec 25, 2023
Kaieteur News – Despite the presence of the acclaimed Champion of the Earth at COP 28 – the annual United Nations... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]