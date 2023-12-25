Man arrested for operating ‘unregistered horse cart’

Kaieteur News – Police on Christmas Eve arrested a Charlestown man for operating an “unregistered horse cart for Racing.” Eion Bennos was arrested around 06:30 hrs. while participating in horse a cart race at Prospect, East bank Demerara (EBD).

As is customary, many horse cart owners and operators would normally get together on Sunday mornings to race against each other. Police interrupted the race and after Bennos failed to prove that his horse was registered, they arrested him.

Bennos is a labourer and his horse and cart assist in providing him with an extra source of income for him and his family.