Man arrested for operating ‘unregistered horse cart’

Latest update December 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 25, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police on Christmas Eve arrested a Charlestown man for operating an “unregistered horse cart for Racing.” Eion Bennos was arrested around 06:30 hrs. while participating in horse a cart race at Prospect, East bank Demerara (EBD).
As is customary, many horse cart owners and operators would normally get together on Sunday mornings to race against each other. Police interrupted the race and after Bennos failed to prove that his horse was registered, they arrested him.
Bennos is a labourer and his horse and cart assist in providing him with an extra source of income for him and his family.
ONE CHRISTMAS WISH
Dec 25, 2023MUMBAI, Reuters – India registered their first victory against Australia in a women’s test match yesterday following their comprehensive eight-wicket win in the one-off contest at...
Dec 25, 2023
Dec 25, 2023
Dec 25, 2023
Dec 25, 2023
Dec 25, 2023
Kaieteur News – Despite the presence of the acclaimed Champion of the Earth at COP 28 – the annual United Nations... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]