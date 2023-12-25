Kings organised mixed gender 4 x 4 basketball showdown climaxes tonight at Retrieve Hard Court

Latest update December 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 25, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Annual Mixed Gender 4v4 Basketball Showdown, which bounced off last Saturday, will see the culmination of this championship among fifteen Under18 club teams at the tournament venue the Retrieve Hard Court this evening, Christmas Night, beginning at 18.00hrs when the quarterfinals are played.
The clubs, which fielded teams, were Kings Basketball Club, Retrieve Raiders, Amelia’s Ward Jets, Victory Valley Royals, Block 22 Flames, D-Up Academy from Tuschen, West Demerara, PC Royals Basketball of President’s College and Kwakwani Basketball Club.
This initiative was that if Gary Stephens, a former Kings Basketball coach and cash incentives, trophies and medals are on offer for the winners.
The quarterfinal clashes at 6.00pm will see Kings B meeting Block 22 A, Jets A clash with Kwakwani A, Block 22 B face Kwakwani B and Retrieve Raiders A will oppose with Kings A.
This will be followed with the semifinals and third place playoff before the final.
