Husband who came home for Xmas shot dead by wife’s lover in his bedroom

Kaieteur News – A man, who went home on Christmas Eve but was refused entry into his home by his wife, was shot dead in his own bedroom by the woman’s lover.

The dead man, Ketezel Bazillio, was murdered around 04:30hrs on Christmas Eve at his home at Lot 769, New Young Professionals Housing Scheme at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), police said.

Kaieteur News understands that Bazillio’s wife was not expecting him home that early and had her lover, a convicted murderer who was released from prison only two weeks ago, sleeping in their bedroom.

The 38-year-old-woman, who lives with her four children, was questioned by police and she said that she knew the suspect for several years; she said the two are in a relationship.

According to police, the woman called her lover around 22:00hrs on Saturday while decorating the house for Christmas. She asked him to bring her some Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and after arriving with the food, he ended up spending the night.

“At about 04:00hrs this morning (Sunday), Bazillio (her husband) came home and called out to his wife for her to open the front door and she hesitated,” police said.

Bazillio grew angry and asked the woman why she took a while to open the door. The woman reportedly cracked under pressure and told her husband that her lover was in the house. Bazillio grew angrier after learning that the man was a convicted murderer.

During the discussion, the man’s wife refused to let him into their home and he decided to enter their bedroom, through the louvre windows, where the woman’s lover was waiting.

The two men then confronted each other, and according to the police, the woman’s lover pulled out a gun and fatally shot Bazillio before making good his escape.

Police said “He pulled out a handgun and discharged a round at Bazillio, who fell to the ground. (Name provided) then went over him and discharged another round at Bazillio”.

Crime scene investigators said that Bazillio’s body bore gunshot wounds to the neck and chin area. One .32 spent shell was found in the bedroom. Police are currently hunting the suspect.