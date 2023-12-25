How different countries celebrate Christmas

Kaieteur News – Have you ever wondered how people around the globe celebrate this awesome holiday? Well, if the thought ever crossed your mind, this publication will shed some light on different parts of the world, at this time of year.

Advent calendar tradition from Germany

Advent, which derives from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming,” is the period beginning four Sundays before Christmas. In the 19th century, German Protestant Christians counted down the days to Christmas by marking 24 chalk lines on a door and rubbing one off every day in December. Paper Advent calendars became popular in Germany in the early 20th century.

This tradition obtained commercial success in the late 1950s, when Advent calendars started including gift giving. Families not only in Germany but those who adopted the tradition in various parts of the globe would share boxes of chocolates and other small gift items or tokens. For decades, many Americans have celebrated the 24 days until Christmas with the classic countdown calendars, opening little doors, boxes or drawers to reveal a small treat — traditionally a Bible verse, a toy or a piece of chocolate. During the Christmas season, giant Advent calendars on building facades are evident in many European towns and cities.

Elf on the shelf in the United States

Like an Advent calendar, the Elf on the Shelf serves as a type of holiday countdown. Back in 2005, mother/daughter duo from Georgia, Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell released The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, an illustrated children’s book that comes packaged with a Scout Elf (now, the company sells girl and boy Elves and lighter and darker skin tones). Millions of kits have been sold since then, and the line has expanded to include clothing, accessories, animals, and more. A child is ready for The Elf on the Shelf as soon as he or she understands Christmas traditions. Typically, 3 years old is a good time to start.

The idea is simple: A family adopts a Scout Elf, who has the important job of being Santa’s eyes and ears during the busy Christmas season. The Elf heads back to the North Pole each night to report on the children’s behavior, then returns in the morning where he will perch in a new spot in the home. When the kids wake up, they’ll enjoy seeing where the Elf landed. Some elves simply relocate, while others create mischief overnight.

Kids know to look for the Elf during holiday sand everyone knows the most important rule: Don’t touch the Scout Elf. If you do, he will lose his magic! Next, know that Scout Elves can’t talk, but they are great listeners (Psst: That means they hear everything.) Finally, know that your Scout Elf is with you for a short time. Come December 24, he’ll head back to the North Pole until next year.

Giant Lantern Festival in the Philippines

If you thought the United States went all out with Christmas decorations, you should see what the Philippines does.

Every year, the city of San Fernando holds Ligligan Parul (or Giant Lantern Festival) featuring dazzling parols (lanterns) that symbolize the Star of Bethlehem. Each parol consists of thousands of spinning lights that illuminate the night sky.

The festival has made San Fernando the “Christmas Capital of the Philippines.”

Twelve course Christmas Feast in Ukraine

In Ukraine, as soon as you sit down to the dinner table, get comfortable—because you’ll be here for a while.

Ukrainians serve a whopping 12 courses during their traditional Christmas feasts, and each one is dedicated to one of Jesus’ apostles.

Caroling in the Martinique

In the French Caribbean Island of Martinique, la ribote is a longstanding tradition where families visit their neighbors during Advent and on New Year’s Day bearing holiday food like yams, boudin créole, pâtés salés, and pork stew. They sing Christmas carols together into the early hours of the morning, adding their own creole verses to traditional lyrics.

Barbados’ Christmas in the Park

While many are snug in warm, holiday themed PJs on Christmas morning, thousands of people in Barbados will be donning their finest and most flamboyant formal wear for an annual holiday tradition which dates back to 1907, started by the Barbados Police Force.

Historians write gleefully about Barbadians who will attend church early on Christmas morning and then, instead of heading home for a holiday feast, they will flood Queen’s Park for a fashion and cultural showcase which has held up for 116 years. Today, the stoicism of the military force is gone and in its place, a festive celebration which goes on for hours with bands and singers, choirs and more.

Men topped in hats will don smart suits, brightly coloured and tailored for the day. Women in dazzling gowns and sparkling ensembles, carry the spirit of Christmas cheer in every strut and stride. Often, you will find families embracing African heritage with captivating fabrics in original designs paying homage to the ancestors. Not to be outdone, little girls and boys are seen darting about the park in their ruffled dresses and dapper.

Parang – Trinidad

The twin-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago is famous for calypso and soca, infectious music that takes center stage during the island’s annual Carnival. But during the Christmas season another type of music dominates.

During the months leading up to Christmas, parang can be heard just about everywhere in Trinidad. Most of the songs are about the birth of Christ. However, not everyone understands the lyrics. Parang was brought to Trinidad by migrant farm workers from nearby Venezuela. The songs are sung in Spanish even though the mother tongue on the island is English.

Some parang groups like Los Alumnos de San Juan pantomime to help audiences grasp the Spanish lyrics to songs. Alicia Jaggasar is the leader of Los Alumnos de San Juan and also heads the National Parang Association.