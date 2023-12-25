Latest update December 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Digicel spreads joy across Guyana to over 2000 children

Dec 25, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Telecommunications company, Digicel, ushered in the holiday season with several heartwarming initiatives, reaching over 2000 children from diverse regions across the country, the company said in a statement.

“From the scenic Rupununi to the bustling towns of Bartica, Linden and Georgetown, to the coastal beauty of Essequibo and Berbice, Digicel has made it a mission to bring the magic of Christmas to every corner of Guyana,” the company said.

It noted that in a season that is synonymous with joy and giving, the company has gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on the lives of children, ensuring that the spirit of Christmas is felt far and wide. “The company’s dedicated team embarked on a series of festive events, spreading cheer and happiness throughout various communities,” Digicel said.

Several children pose with the Grinch at an event sponsored by Digicel. (Photo: Digicel)

According to the company, one of the highlights of its Christmas outreach was the heartening engagement with children, where the team distributed toys, painted smiles on little faces with vibrant face painting sessions, and entertained the youngsters with the beloved Grinch mascot. The Grinch, a timeless symbol of Christmas, added an extra dash of excitement to the celebrations, creating lasting memories for the children, the company said.

“We believe in the power of giving back, especially during the holiday season when the magic of Christmas has the potential to bring people together,” said Gabriella Chapman, Communications Manager at Digicel.

“By reaching out to children in communities across Guyana, I can say for a fact that this is more than a seasonal event for Digicel. It’s a reflection of our ongoing commitment to make a positive impact in the lives of those we serve.”

The company said that as 2023 comes to an end, it remains steadfast in its commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of the people it serves. Digicel expressed gratitude to its customers and the Guyanese community for their continued support and wished everyone a joyful and festive holiday season.

