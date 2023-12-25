Annai man killed in motorcycle hit-and-run

Latest update December 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 25, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 56-year-old-man was killed during the wee hours of Christmas Eve in a hit-and-run accident involving a motorcycle at Rupertee Access Trail, North Rupununi, Region Nine, police said.
The victim was identified as Charles Dookram of Aranaputa, North Rupununi.
A resident of Rupertee Village, Wesley Roberts, told police that he was awoken from his sleep by a loud noise outside his house on Sunday morning around 03:40hrs.
He went outside to investigate and saw an unconscious Dookram lying on the road. Roberts claimed that he saw a motorcycle and its rider not too close to the scene. It was evident that the motorcyclist had struck Dookram but instead of stopping to assist, he fled the scene.
Roberts woke up some individuals and they assisted him in rushing Dookram to the Annai Health Center.
The injured man was transported to the Lethem Regional Hospital where he died around 09:35hrs while receiving treatment.
Police later managed to track down the motorcyclist and arrested him.
