All set for Port Mourant Turf Club Boxing Day Horserace tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – The Port Mourant Turf Club situated at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice will be the place to be tomorrow (Boxing Day).

The occasion will be the much anticipated Boxing Day Horserace meet. Seven races are on the day’s card and a sumptuous sum of over $10M in cash trophies and other incentives are up for the taking.

Preparations have been completed and close to 50 horses have been entered for what is expected to be a grand day of racing at what is known as the “Big Yard”.

There are two feature events on the day’s card with the Metro Mile, sponsored by the Metro Company being the most anticipated race. The event, which is open to all horses in Guyana, is expected to see a keenly contested race in the making. The likes of Basalina, American Traveler, Lucky Star, Spankhurst, Beckham James and Stolen Money have been entered. They will be looking to race away with the top money of $1.5 and a trophy over 1600 meters.

The other top race is the OBL Derby with a winning take of $1M and trophy over 1600M. Among those set to compete are Renaissance man, Angry Bird, Red Ruby, Top Gun and Gypsy King.

The other events all have impressive lineups.

Those events are: The Event for animals classified E and lower is also expected to be a crowd puller, with the winner set to gallop away with $500,000 and a trophy over 1000M.

The event for 2-years old open Guyana Bred animals over 1300M also has $500,000 and trophy at stake and another keen battle is expected.

The H-class race will see the winner taking away $400,000 and a trophy.

There is an event for animals classified J and K and lower over 1300M for a pole position reward of $300,000 and a trophy.

The final event is for animals classified L and lower also over 1300M with the winner set to collect $300,000 and a trophy.

A keen and competitive day of racing is anticipated and a bumper crowd is expected to throng to the venue.

A number of sponsors are on board. Bugle time is 12:00 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)