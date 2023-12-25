‘All I want for Christmas’

– Hinterland kids edition

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – It is that time of the year, where the jolly good old Santa has a lot on his plate to handle. From spreading love and joy to bearing gifts and goodies, he surely makes it all happen.

So Santa as you make your trip around the globe this holiday season, we are making your job a little easier; by taking a look at what some kids in Guyana’s Essequibo, Hinterland and other regions of Guyana are looking forward to this Christmas.

Hailing from Hosororo Hill, Mabaruma in Region One is the vibrant 5-year-old Jace Chacon. Jace said he wants a toy excavator for Christmas.

Divine Princess Monderson is a little princess out of Mahdia Region Eight. She is six years old and wishes for a new tablet for Christmas.

Four-year-old Tezanna Lenasha Pitt said she wants a bicycle for Christmas. She is from the Cinderella county of Essequibo, more specifically the community of Land of Plenty in Region Two.

Six-year-old Alonzo George has a big toy truck with roaring engine and a shiny red car that zooms around the house atop of wishlist. Alonzo must have been a good boy this year because he also wants a new bicycle with blue wheels and bell so it goes ‘ding ding’ when he rides around the neighbourhood.

12 year old Myiesha Jaime has one Christmas wish. She wants a computer to help her with her studies.

Fascinated by the choo-choo sounds that trains make, seven year old Aadeon Adams has a train atop his list this year. The lovely lad hails from the beautiful Lake Capoey on the Essequibo Coast

Also from the village of Capoey is eight-year-old Wade Solomon who said he loves photography. His greatest wish is for a digital camera this Christmas.

Three-year-old Dahlia Calistro said she wants a “Big Teddy”. Dahlia is from the community of Crane on the West Coast of Demerara, Region

Four-year-old Carter Adrian of Moraikobai Village who said he wants a Lightning McQueen car for Christmas. Carter resides in the only Amerindian Village in Region Five.

Also from the beautiful Moraikobai also, is 6-year-old Colwin Daniels who said he wants a toy four wheel bike for Christmas.

Residing in the South Rupununi in Region Nine from an Indigenous village called Karaudarnau, is 2-year-old Rayon Straughn who shared that he wants a toy car this Christmas.

From Karaudarnau Village also is seven-year-old Jeremiah Stephen who shared that he wants a remote control car and a whistle for Christmas.