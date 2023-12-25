A Christmas Movie Guide

Kaieteur News – If you celebrate Christmas like most families, the day is usually spent at home exchanging gifts, feasting on goodies and catching up with loved ones. As the evening sets in, some families have developed the cozy custom of curling up on the couch of watching their favourite Christmas flicks. We know some people may already have their collection of favorites figured out but for those who may be still trying to figure out what to watch. Check out our Christmas movie guide to view a list of heartwarming classic and new Christmas movies, you will be sure to enjoy.

The Santa Clause (1994)

The Santa Clause franchise stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, an ordinary man who accidentally causes Santa Claus to fall from his roof to his supposed death on Christmas Eve.

When he and his young son, Charlie, finish the late St. Nick’s trip and deliveries, they go to the North Pole where Scott learns that he must become the new Santa and convince those he loves that he is indeed Santa Claus.

Elf

Elf is a 2003 American Christmas comedy film. It stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised by Santa’s elves.

On Christmas Eve 1973, a baby living at an orphanage crawls into Santa Claus’ sack at the sight of a teddy bear, and is unwittingly taken back to the North Pole.

When the infant is discovered at the workshop, the elves name him Buddy after the brand label on his diapers, “Little Buddy Diapers”, and one of them adopts and raises him. As an adult, buddy leaves the North Pole to learn about his origins and heads to New York City, where he meets his biological father.

Home Alone

A family favourite and box office hit around the globe Home Alone is no stranger to the list. This flick is a 1990 American Christmas comedy film franchise, which Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, and Catherine O’Hara.

Culkin plays Kevin McCallister, a boy who defends his suburban Chicago home from a home invasion by a pair of robbers after his family accidentally leaves him behind on their Christmas vacation to Paris.

A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.

After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.

Candy Cane Lane

Candy Cane Lane stars Eddie Murphy and Tracey Ellis Ross is on the list of new Christmas movies released this year.

This fun family film is about a man is determined to win the neighborhood’s annual Christmas decorating contest.

He makes a pact with an elf to help him win, and the elf casts a spell that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life, which brings unexpected chaos to town.

Dashing Through the Snow

Dashing Through the Snow” follows a good-hearted but overworked social worker named Eddie (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) who lost his holiday spirit after a childhood betrayal by a mall Santa and his parents’ ensuing divorce.

The Princess Switch 3

One week before Christmas, a duchess switches places with an ordinary woman from Chicago, who looks exactly like her, and they each fall in love with each other’s beaus